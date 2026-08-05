Press reports have revealed why the Saudi federation has stayed silent on the crisis engulfing FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who now risks losing his position after the failure of the World Cup privatisation project.

British journalist Ben Jacobs explained on Wednesday that part of the reason lies in the upcoming elections within the Saudi Arabian Football Federation at the end of this August.

According to the same source, the Saudi federation will hold an extraordinary general assembly on 30 August to choose a new president to succeed Yasser Al-Misehal, who resigned following the Saudi national team's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Jacobs added that this electoral event is one of the main reasons Saudi Arabia has yet to declare an official position on Infantino's future, amid mounting pressure for him not to stand for a new term at the head of FIFA.

Citing a number of senior Saudi officials, the journalist pointed to opposition within the corridors of Saudi football to Infantino continuing in his post. The official position, though, will most likely not become clear before September, once the elections within the Saudi federation have concluded.

These developments come as the FIFA president faces growing pressure from continental and national federations. He abandoned the project to sell a share of the commercial rights of FIFA's tournaments, a move that sparked a wide wave of criticism and eroded the support he had enjoyed in many football circles.

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