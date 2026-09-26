It was not a perfect night for Kylian Mbappé. The France captain scored the winner against Turkey, but he limped away from the 1-0 victory with a knee injury. Mbappé left the national team camp and headed back to Madrid, sparking real concern at Real Madrid over how long he might be sidelined, roughly a month before the Clásico against Barcelona.

A photo of Lamine Yamal led the front pages of both "AS" and "Mundo Deportivo", while an image of the Spain national team under Luis de la Fuente took top billing at "Marca". The timing was fitting, with "La Roja" preparing for a heavyweight clash against England at Wembley on Saturday evening, a rematch of the Euro 2024 final.

The Spanish press might have focused on the England fixture and the world champions' return to action, but the Madrid media weren't about to ignore Mbappé's injury. It quickly became a source of anxiety at the Bernabéu, as reported by French outlet RMC.

Doubts over Mbappé's participation in the Clásico

Mbappé hurt his left knee as he scored France's only goal against Turkey in Zinedine Zidane's first match in charge, ruling him out for the rest of the international break.

The forward now heads straight back to Madrid to start treatment. He will miss his country's next three matches, against Belgium on Monday, then Italy and Belgium at the Stade de France on 2 and 5 October.

"Marca" voiced its worry over the recurrence of the problem, recalling that Mbappé had trouble with the same left knee twice last season. The paper described it as the "FIFA virus" that haunts club players during international breaks.

The newspaper wrote: "In the end, he collapsed on the pitch, put his hands on his face, leaving the French and Zizou, and of course the Real Madrid fans, with their hearts in their mouths."

"AS", meanwhile, called the scene "agony" and once again shone a light on the Real Madrid forward's left knee.

The newspaper said: "His left knee, once again. The one that caused so much talk last season. The one that caused a real earthquake after a wrong diagnosis."

It added: "Concern grips Real Madrid. No one is talking, and everyone is waiting for the results of the tests, but the tension is clear."

"AS" also pointed to what it called the "FIFA virus" at Valdebebas, especially after Ibrahima Konaté pulled out of the France camp with a sprain in his right knee.

One date imposes itself in Madrid

Nobody has confirmed the length of Mbappé's absence yet. Still, the Madrid press has already fixed its gaze on one date: 25 October, the Clásico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid sit second in La Liga, six points behind the leaders. That gap makes Mbappé's fitness for this eagerly awaited fixture a matter of great importance at the Bernabéu.

Madrid now wait on the medical tests to reveal the extent of the injury and how long he'll be out. One question looms above the rest: will Mbappé recover in time to play the Clásico?