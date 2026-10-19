Achraf Bencharki's future at Al Ahly is up in the air. The Morocco international's contract with the Egyptian giants runs out at the end of the current season.

The two parties are yet to agree fresh terms, and reports suggest Pyramids are keen to pounce on a free transfer once the campaign ends.

Media figure Seif Zaher said: "Al Ahly will move to open the file on renewing Achraf Bencharki's contract after settling the Mohamed Hany file, in order to determine the Moroccan player's position and the possibility of his continuing with the team in the coming period."

Al Ahly cap their foreign players' wages at between 900,000 dollars and 1.1 million dollars a year, Zaher explained, and Bencharki currently earns more than that ceiling.

That gap, he added in television remarks, has left the outcome of any renewal talks uncertain for now.

Bencharki, Zaher concluded, is enjoying one of his best spells at the club given the form he is producing.

Fellow media figure Karim Hassan Shehata had already revealed Pyramids' interest in the forward once the season wraps up.

He said: "I learned from a reliable source at Pyramids that the club wishes to sign Achraf Bencharki, starting from next season in a free transfer."