Will he miss the start of the season? Courtois speaks about the latest on his injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has eased fears over his fitness after picking up an injury in Belgium's World Cup quarter-final against Spain. The Belgium number one says the discomfort has gone and he'll be ready to return to training the moment his summer break ends.

Speaking to the Belgian media while holidaying at home with his family, taking in the Tomorrowland festival and running his own recording brand "Artist Amplifier", Courtois insisted the injury was minor and won't disrupt his preparations for the new campaign.

"I no longer feel any discomfort," Courtois said. "During the match, I already felt that it wasn't serious. They are still talking about two or three weeks, but as soon as we return to training, I will be ready. I don't feel any pain at all." The words should settle the nerves that had spread through the corridors at the Spanish club over the fitness of their first-choice keeper.

Courtois's injury: was it the reason for Belgium's exit?

His injury against Spain sparked plenty of debate. Some pointed to it as the decisive factor behind Mikel Merino's late winner, the goal that ended Belgium's run in the tournament.

The keeper himself played it down straight after the match, pushing team-mate Senne Lammens and insisting he wanted to carry on. It was former coach Rudi Garcia who pulled him off as a precaution, a call that drew heavy criticism once Belgium crashed out.

Courtois looks forward to working with Van Bommel

On another front, Courtois voiced his eagerness to sit down with Belgium's new head coach, Mark van Bommel, who has replaced Garcia after the Frenchman was sacked in the wake of the World Cup exit.

"I don't know him personally, but everyone knows his history at Antwerp," Courtois said. "He had a great career as a player at big clubs and with the Netherlands national team. So I certainly look forward to speaking with him." The comments hint at his appetite for a fresh start under the new man.

For now, Courtois is taking the short break footballers get before returning to pre-season. The new campaign is expected to kick off in the coming weeks, and Real Madrid will need their first-choice goalkeeper fit and firing for domestic and continental duty.