Fermin Lopez has settled the speculation over a possible move to Manchester United in the January window.
Italian journalist Matteo Moretto revealed on Friday, via "Radio Marca", that United hold a strong interest in both Fermin Lopez and Pablo Barrios. The English club want a midfielder with the qualities of the Barcelona and Atletico Madrid pair, and have already enquired about their situations.
The Barcelona man wasted no time hitting back. He told the newspaper "AS": "Rumours about Manchester United? I don't pay attention to that kind of news".
He continued: "I want to stay here at Barcelona for as long as possible. I hope to finish my football career at this club and retire here".
Fermin's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2031. He has featured in 13 matches this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.