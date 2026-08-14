Renowned Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that Trabzon have reached an agreement with striker Darwin Nunez. Negotiations with his club Al-Hilal are still ongoing and could prove complicated.

Al-Hilal only paid Liverpool 53 million euros in transfer fee for Nunez last year. The Uruguayan is under contract until 2028, so the Saudi club are unlikely to let him go for less than they believe he is worth. Sabuncuoglu's report does not reveal how high their transfer demands are.

On wages, Nunez would have to accept a pay cut to join the side that finished third in the most recent Süper Lig season. He is said to earn around 15 million euros net per year at Al-Hilal, while Trabzonspor could reportedly offer a maximum of eight million euros annually.

Will Darwin Nunez soon light it up alongside Mohamed Salah at Trabzonspor?

Right now, Al-Hilal are completely open to selling Nunez. The 27-year-old was abruptly frozen out at the start of February following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

Because of the strict foreign-player rule in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal had to remove one foreign player from their squad for the domestic league and chose Nunez. The forward then made only two more appearances in the AFC Champions League up to mid-February and has now gone half a year without a competitive appearance. Before that, he had recorded nine goals and five assists in 24 matches for Al-Hilal.

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At Trabzonspor, Nunez would link up with a famous old team-mate. Between 2022 and 2025, the Uruguay international played alongside Mohamed Salah in Liverpool's attack, who recently joined Trabzon on a free transfer and with much fanfare after leaving Anfield.

Armed with the Egyptian and possibly Nunez, the traditional club from north-eastern Turkey want to challenge the Istanbul sides led by serial champions Galatasaray and chase their first league title since 2022.

Trabzonspor are said to favour a loan with a subsequent purchase option for Nunez. Whether Al-Hilal will accept that remains to be seen.

If the fee reaches the expected level, Nunez would become only the ninth footballer in history to break the 200-million-euro mark in cumulative transfer fees across his career. He would need at least 16 million euros for that. To date, a total of 184 million euros has been paid for the former Liverpool player.