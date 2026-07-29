On 12 August 2018, Simon Rödder produced a stunning display in the district league clash between ASC Cranz-Estebrügge II and TSV Buxtehude-Altkloster. The visitors won 6-2. Rödder was the standout performer, scoring four goals in just 31 minutes.

"Simon is technically accomplished, assertive, quick and has a precise finish," his then TSV coach Horst Richters enthused to the Stader Tageblatt about the centre-forward, who had learned to play football at TSV and, apart from a one-year spell at Buxtehuder SV, had always remained loyal to the club. But there was a catch, which the newspaper summed up as follows: "Bad: He is only rarely there."

Back then, Rödder was already juggling village pitches and academic life. His business administration studies in Münster, followed by a stay in Portugal, meant he was only sporadically available to the Buxtehude side. kicker still has Rödder's player profile. It lists five games and eight goals.

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What role does Simon Rödder have at BVB?

These days, the 31-year-old is no longer scoring in the Stade district league. Rödder has been working for Borussia Dortmund since August 2025. His official title at BVB is: Adviser to the managing director for sport & staff unit for negotiation management.

BVB managing director for sport Lars Ricken created the new role specifically for him. A year ago, the 50-year-old explained the strategic personnel decision as follows: "Since enormous sums are involved in professional football, it is for me a matter of responsibility that we continue to develop in the area of negotiation management as well. That is why I created the staff unit for negotiation management. In Simon Rödder, we were able to recruit a proven expert to head it, who at the same time supports me as an adviser on other topics." Ricken added: "Previously, he worked for a management consultancy specialising in negotiations and was responsible there for the sports sector. With this profile, he will help us make processes in sport even more professional and efficient."

Since joining, Rödder has also had a seat at the table when BVB negotiate. Most recently, he was part of the delegation around sporting director Ole Book, who achieved the breakthrough in talks regarding the transfer of midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas in Genk. It will now also be down to Rödder to untie the knot in the poker over Cologne's Said El Mala.

Click here for a detailed portrait of Konstantinos Karetsas!

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Simon Rödder started in professional football at VfL Wolfsburg

His CV before arriving in Dortmund is unusual and varied. Rödder is not a classic former pro who drifted into an executive role after retirement. He is better described as a data analyst and negotiation strategist at the intersection of management, science and behavioural economics.

That potential became clear during his master's degree in marketing. In February 2018, he was admitted to the coveted WiWi-Talents programme for highly gifted students. In the marketing major at the faculty of economics, he beat well over 150 applicants and secured one of the 16 places on offer. That also meant entry into the renowned WiWi-Talents Book, which is sent directly to Germany's 500 most important personnel decision-makers.

After that, Rödder completed his CEMS Master in International Management at Nova SBE in Lisbon and the renowned ESADE Business School in Spain. The course also included an extensive research project with the renowned consultancy McKinsey & Company, which dealt with the global football industry and the realistic valuation of professional players. He had already gained practical experience in the professional game in 2013 during a short internship in Football Operations Management at VfL Wolfsburg.

Rödder's aha moment: "The untapped potential of skilful negotiations"

Later, Rödder immersed himself deeply in the world of data-based scouting. At the Dutch technology company SciSports, a spin-off from the University of Twente that was named the world's most innovative sports start-up in Cardiff in 2017, he took responsibility for business in the DACH region as well as southern Europe.

When SciSports founder Giels Brouwer and Rödder presented their approach in Wales to representatives of UEFA, Adidas, Amazon and Microsoft, they aimed to close the gap between data experts and decision-makers in football. Rödder trained clubs and sporting directors to replace classic gut feeling with metrics such as Expected Goals (xG) or Expected Assists (xA). Among the 14 clubs he supported over the long term were Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha BSC, FC Basel and Rapid Vienna.

Still, Rödder did not stop at analysing data. Through extensive exchanges with squad planners, he experienced a kind of aha moment. Rödder once described it like this: "The close collaboration with sporting directors in player recruitment opened my eyes to the relatively untapped potential of skilful negotiations."

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Rödder used the rumours around Ronaldo and BVB as a case study

From there, Rödder moved to The Gap Partnership, a globally active consultancy for negotiation management. There, he rose to become Negotiation Consultant & Coach, headed the global sports sector and delved deeper into behavioural economics and negotiation psychology. In a specialist article, he explained why transfers are particularly susceptible to false logic: unlike in free-market economies, there is no objective "market value" in football. Prices are created purely through negotiating pressure.

Interestingly, Rödder used BVB of all clubs in that text as a case study. He analysed the rumours around a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 and showed how such a megastar, despite his advanced age and enormous overall costs, could instantly multiply Dortmund's commercial brand value, for example in the Asian market.

Since then, he has been passing on that knowledge. In cooperation with the DFB and the DFL, he designs and leads specialised workshops for Bundesliga managing directors. Cost: €5900 per person. They deal with questions such as: How do you break the power of players' agents in negotiations? How do you use bonus payments as strategic negotiating material? How do you prevent emotional mistakes under high time pressure on deadline day?

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Simon Rödder failed on the TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen"

Away from football, Rödder also looked beyond sport. Together with his father Oliver, a trained carpenter who studied interior architecture and founded a planning office for building conversions, he launched EasyMirror GmbH in 2021.

The company sells shatterproof, drillable and weatherproof plastic mirrors for equestrian sports facilities, gyms or gardens. In September 2022, Rödder even presented the product on the TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen" on VOX in order to receive 180,000 euros from potential investors for 15 per cent of the company shares. However, this plan failed.

In the end, Rödder's career reflects the growing professionalisation of modern football. Where intuition and instinct once carried more weight, probability calculations and negotiation psychology now rule. His days as a clinical occasional striker in the district league are over. But Rödder is still part of a team, one working to ensure BVB score plenty in future while conceding as few as possible.

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