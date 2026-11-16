Pau Cubarsí, the Barcelona defender, was forced to leave the pitch between the two halves of the Spain versus England match in the UEFA Nations League, after Spain's technical staff decided to substitute him.
Luis de la Fuente explained at the press conference that the Catalan centre-back could not continue because of problems in the thigh area.
The Spanish Football Federation confirmed that Cubarsi's pain does not appear serious, but neither the manager nor the player wanted to take any risks.
According to Sport, the initial signs on the Barcelona defender look very positive.
Cubarsi heads to the Joan Gamper sports city today, Monday, where Barcelona's medical staff will examine him.
If necessary, he will undergo tests to establish whether he has picked up an injury and, if so, how serious it is.
The same goes for Frenkie de Jong, Sport add. Xavi Hernandez pulled the Dutchman out after it emerged he was in no condition to feature in his national team's match against Germany this evening.
De Jong is also expected at Barcelona's facilities today, Monday, for the same medical checks as Cubarsi.
A few extra doubts may hang over the Dutchman's condition. Xavi, though, offered reassurance to Barcelona's fans: "It is a minor injury."
It is far too early to say whether Cubarsi and De Jong will be available to Hansi Flick for the Villarreal clash.
Flick and his coaching staff will monitor both players closely throughout the day.
Eric Garcia is back, Jules Kounde and Dani Olmo are edging closer to a return, and Rodri keeps making progress in rehab with encouraging signs. Barcelona will be hoping De Jong and Cubarsi avoid any serious physical problem and are not forced to miss a match.
View Author Profile
I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms: