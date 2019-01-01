Zaha is frustrated at Crystal Palace - Merson

The Ivorian forward was keen to leave Selhurst Park in the transfer window, but a move failed to materialise

Paul Merson has stated Wilfried Zaha is frustrated at and it is affecting his performances on the pitch.

The 26-year old’s name made rounds during the summer transfer window, resulting in him handing in a transfer request at some point, but the Eagles hierarchy rebuffed bids tabled by Arsenal and .

He is yet to score or find an assist this season, having featured in all five Premier League games so far, including Saturday’s heavy 4-0 defeat at Hotspur.

"You look at it and Zaha had one shot straight at the keeper,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Every time he got the ball they fouled him. Every single time he got the ball they fouled him.

"It must be frustrating for him, playing at Palace and I don't want to sound disrespectful, but he's better than that, it seems like he has to do it all on his own."

Zaha – who had a hand in 20 Premier League goals (10 goals, 10 assists) last season, will hope to open his goal account for 2019-20 when Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 22.