Wilfred Ndidi relieved after Leicester City return to winning ways
Wilfred Ndidi feels relived after Leicester City returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Fulham in Saturday’s Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.
Having suffered loss last time out to Watford, the Foxes hit the ground running with a 21st-minute effort from Youri Tielemans.
Floyd Ayite levelled for the Cottagers before Jamie Vardy’s brace handed Brendan Rodgers his first win since he took over from Claude Puel.
The Nigeria international who has featured in all their league games this season took to the social media to show his pleasure.
“The sound of victory” Ndidi tweeted.
The sound of victory 🤤😋🕺🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/1LeULTLgJM— Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 9, 2019
The win helped Leicester move to the 10th spot in the log after gathering 38 points from 30 games.
They will hope to continue with the impressive form when they visit Burnley in their next Premier League game on March 16.