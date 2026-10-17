Manuel Neuer is still nursing the foot injury he suffered after his serious mistake in the previous Bundesliga match in Augsburg (2-2).

On Friday, Neuer had already missed the final training session. Coach Vincent Kompany explained: "I don't want to take on the role of a doctor. It's his foot, not his thigh or shoulder. It won't take that long. Whether it's tomorrow or next week, we'll see. He should first start feeling better and train when he can, then this phase will be over."

How many times has Jonas Urbig been in goal for Bayern Munich in 2026/2027?

As in Stavanger, Jonas Urbig will deputise for Neuer against Leipzig. It will be Urbig's sixth appearance for Bayern in all competitions this season, one more than Neuer has made so far.

Neuer's costly mistakes in Augsburg had already sparked initial media debate over whether Urbig should replace Neuer early as Bayern's first-choice goalkeeper. The plan remains for Urbig to take over only after the season, when Neuer is likely to end his career.

Bayern's management subsequently backed Neuer unequivocally and described a mid-season change of goalkeeper as virtually out of the question. There is, however, a clear agreement that Urbig should play regularly this season.

Speculation has also emerged that Neuer could push to play as many games as possible once he has recovered.

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: The line-ups

Bayern Munich: Urbig: Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Brown: Kimmich, Pavlovic: Olise, Saibari, Diaz: Kane

RB Leipzig: Vandevoordt: Raum, Lukeba, Orbán, Klostermann: El Aynaoui, Banzuzi: Nusa, Reitz, Gruda: Nkunku