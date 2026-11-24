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Serhou Guirassy has been out of the Dortmund side with a thigh injury since their 2-1 win over Real Betis on the previous Champions League matchday in early November. He is back in the squad against Arsenal, but he does not start.

Coach Niko Kovac has picked Maximilian Beier and Fabio Silva as his strike partnership instead of Guirassy in north London. Dortmund line up in their usual 3-5-2, which can become a 5-3-2 or even a 5-4-1 out of possession. That would leave Silva as the lone striker.

Why, then, is Guirassy on the bench against the English champions and last year's Champions League finalists despite being fit again? Kovac explained to Amazon Prime Video before kick-off: "We weren't able to train together much in preparation for this game." Guirassy is back in the squad. "If we need him, I'll bring him on. If not, I'd actually like to rest him," Kovac said.

Dortmund's best striker of recent years may have to wait until Sunday's Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen to make his comeback. Dortmund will then look to defend the lead at the top of the table that they took last Sunday.

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Waldemar Anton, meanwhile, is back in the starting XI against Arsenal. The centre-back struggled with muscular problems during the recent international break, then came on for Joane Gadou at half-time in last weekend's away match against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Now he starts.

Dortmund are 12th in the Champions League after four matches, with three wins and one defeat, ahead of their trip to Arsenal. Arsenal are third, one point ahead.

Dortmund vs Arsenal in the Champions League: Starting line-ups before kick-off

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel - Gadou, Anton, Schlotterbeck - Ryerson, Bellingham, Veerman, Nmecha, Svensson - Beier, Silva