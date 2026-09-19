







Fabio Silva has been one of Borussia Dortmund's standout players in the early weeks of the Bundesliga season. The Dortmund striker has already scored four goals and laid on another in five games across all competitions. His link-up play with fellow Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy has stood out in particular, with the pair setting up a goal each for the other in the Bundesliga and the Champions League over the past week.

Serhou Guirassy praised his strike partner and said he would be happy if they were allowed to play together more often.

Last week on the third Bundesliga matchday, Silva made his first league start of the season in the 3-0 win against SV Paderborn. He impressed throughout.

Even so, Fabio Silva, who also considered leaving in the summer because he was not always happy with his playing time last season, will start on the bench again for Dortmund's away game at VfB Stuttgart this Saturday. The question was whether the 24-year-old was injured or whether the decision to leave him out was purely tactical.

Asked by Sky, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac gave the answer: "Fabio has done really well recently. I told him that too. But today we are playing away," said Kovac. They needed someone a little stronger defensively than the Portuguese.

Dortmund are therefore set to start in Stuttgart in their tried and tested 3-4-2-1 formation, with Guirassy as the lone striker. Behind him, Ethan Nwaneri and Maximilian Beier are expected to operate as a kind of double No 10, with holding midfielders Felix Nmecha and Joey Veerman behind them.

How the teams line up for VfB Stuttgart vs BVB on Bundesliga matchday four: the line-ups

VfB Stuttgart: Bredlow - Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstädt - Prömel, Stiller - El Khannous, Undav, Führich - Demirovic.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel - Schlotterbeck, Anton, Gadou - Ryerson, Nmecha, Veerman, Svensson - Beier, Nwaneri - Guirassy

Where can you watch VfB Stuttgart vs BVB live today? TV channel and livestream details for Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga top match





Fixture VfB Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund Competition Bundesliga Matchday 4 Date 19 September 2026 Time 6.30pm Venue MHP Arena, Stuttgart TV Sky Livestream SkyGo, WOW



