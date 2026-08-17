Turkish press reports have lifted the lid on the complicated behind-the-scenes wrangling holding up Darwin Núñez's move to Trabzonspor, even with negotiations in their final stages.

According to Turkish website "61saat", the sticking point has nothing to do with either party's willingness to get the deal done. It comes down to money, and to the financial terms Saudi side Al-Hilal are insisting on. The Saudi club want an obligatory purchase clause written into the loan contract, worth between 30 and 35 million euros, so they can claw back a big chunk of their investment in the striker.

Núñez's outstanding dues are muddying the waters further. He is owed 12 million euros by Al-Hilal, and the two parties are still thrashing out how to pay that sum and the taxes attached to it. That is what has held up his arrival in Turkey, originally pencilled in for 15 August.





Trabzonspor, for their part, have shown plenty of flexibility. They have declared themselves ready to cover 8 million euros of the player's salary. What they will not stomach is that hefty obligatory purchase clause, and it is here that the disagreement dragging out the talks lies.

Even so, the Turkish website cites sources close to the club who insist both sides still want to get the deal over the line. It has reached an advanced stage, with only a final agreement on the salary split and the details of the purchase clause standing in the way.