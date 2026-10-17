Why don't you hold the ministers to account? Tebas's first comment on calls for him to apologise to Real Madrid

Javier Tebas has hit back at Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes. The president of Spain's Higher Sports Council had demanded the LaLiga chief apologise to Real Madrid for comparing the club's propaganda and media communication methods to those used by Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister in Nazi Germany.

Real Madrid were furious. The club deemed the comments offensive and called for Tebas's resignation, while the Spanish league association president insisted his comparison related to propaganda methods, not to Nazi ideology or to the club's supporters.

Read also

Behind the decision: why did Flick leave Hamza Abdelkarim out of Barcelona's first team?

Champions League statistics: Real Madrid the historic kings of the comeback, with Barcelona second

Writing on his "X" account, Tebas addressed Rodriguez Uribes: "Yesterday, I expressed my disbelief at the reports suggesting that the Higher Sports Council might take action over my comments. After listening today to your words and your demand that I apologise to Real Madrid, I believe it is necessary to clarify a few points."

He added: "I attach for you two posts by minister Oscar Puente: the first dated 23 September 2025, and the second concerning a letter to Jordi Boixader dated 29 July 2026. I also attach two statements by Patxi Lopez, the spokesman for the Socialist bloc in parliament: his reply during an interview with the HuffPost newspaper on 29 March 2025, and his remarks on 19 September 2026, which were reported by the 101TV channel."

"The four images allow you to read their words and to verify how they used references to Goebbels," he continued. "And these are not the only precedents, as I have further statements made by public officials in the same context. You stressed the institutional responsibility attached to my position. I agree that this responsibility must be taken into account. But it should also be taken into account when assessing the words of a government minister, or of the spokesman for a parliamentary bloc."

The LaLiga president went on: "But there is a difference in my comments, as I wrote clearly: the comparison relates to those propaganda methods, and not to an ideology, and certainly not to Real Madrid's supporters. My criticism concerned systematic repetition, the biased selection of facts, and the creation of an enemy. This distinction should be part of any accurate assessment of what I said."

"A consistent standard"

Tebas then turned to the legal ground: "You may disagree with my analysis, and with the reference I used. But to say that it falls outside the scope of freedom of expression requires reasoning that takes into account the full content and the context. And any potential disciplinary action needs, in addition to that, a specific legal basis."

His message signed off with a pointed line: "And from the president of the Higher Sports Council, one expects accuracy, impartiality and consistency. Institutional responsibility requires the adoption of a consistent standard, regardless of who is directing the criticism or who is receiving it."

All of this lands amid an escalating row between Tebas and Real Madrid over the club's criticism of refereeing, and the role of its television channel in showing controversial refereeing incidents.

Tebas believes the repetition of those clips, and the selection of facts, help build a narrative casting the club as a victim. Real Madrid reject the criticism and maintain their right to voice their objections.



