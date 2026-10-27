



The final ranking for the 2026 Ballon d'Or sparked wide controversy, with surprises scattered across the positions of some of football's most prominent stars. Harry Kane took the crown, but the contest ranked as one of the strongest in recent years.

Spanish newspaper "AS" shone a light on the names that fell short of expectations. Chief among them was England's Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid star, who had to settle for 11th. Portugal's Vitinha, the Paris Saint-Germain player, and Spain's Pau Cubarsi, the Barcelona defender, came in 14th and 12th respectively.

Bellingham out of the top ten

Bellingham's absence from the top 10 ranked among the most notable surprises of the vote. He finished 11th despite the levels he produced with Real Madrid and his brilliance at the World Cup, where he scored 7 goals.

AS felt the Madrid star deserved better, given his showing during the tournament. The result simply didn't reflect the expectations that surrounded him before the ranking dropped.

Vitinha slips to 14th place

Vitinha landed in 14th, despite his prominent role in Paris Saint-Germain's success, above all their Champions League triumph for the second time in a row.

The Portuguese had finished third in the previous edition, after scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists. He ended last season with 7 goals and 10 decisive passes, figures close to his previous tally.

Portugal's World Cup may have coloured the voters' assessment, the newspaper noted, pushing the player away from the top spots even though he remained one of the key cogs in Luis Enrique's team.

Cubarsi

Another surprise came through Spain's Pau Cubarsi. The Barcelona defender took 12th, dropping out of the top ten despite the season he produced with the Catalan club and the Spanish national side.

His ranking sparked debate among fans on social media. Supporters reckoned the young defender's displays during the 2025-2026 season deserved far greater recognition, especially given his role in the Barcelona and Spain line-ups.

Fabian tenth: and Kvara outside the top five

Fabian Ruiz taking tenth also raised questions about the degree of appreciation for his achievements. The Spaniard fuelled Paris Saint-Germain's success and stood among the players who combined major titles with club and country over the season.

Nor did France's Ousmane Dembele, who came seventh, and Georgia's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who held sixth, escape the controversy. The newspaper felt the latter deserved a better position, given his levels and his role in Paris Saint-Germain's European run.

For all their strength in depth on the candidate list, Paris Saint-Germain saw their players miss out on the recognition many expected in the final ranking. The report noted the club was the most represented among the thirty candidates, with Ferran Torres among the names mentioned.

Olise ninth: and the exclusion of Raphinha raises questions

The surprises stretched to ninth place, taken by France's Michael Olise behind Norway's Erling Haaland in eighth, despite the strong season Olise produced with Bayern Munich.

Names such as Sadio Mane and Kenonis made the list, while prominent players like Raphinha, Pedri, Warren Zaire-Emery, Mikel Oyarzabal and Unai Simon missed out altogether. That too raised questions about the voting criteria.

Raphinha's exclusion drew particular attention. The report paused on the Brazilian's case, weighing the standout season he produced against what followers saw as a glaring gap between his performance and the final candidate list



