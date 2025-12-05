This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Scotland v Denmark - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Ryan Kelly

Who can Scotland get in the World Cup 2026 group stage? Best & worst draws for the Tartan Army

The Tartan Army are off to North America in 2026, ending a 28-year wait for an appearance at the World Cup - GOAL looks at their possible opponents.

Tickets

World Cup 26 Tickets

  • Secure your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets for next summer's international tournament.
  • Location: United States, Canada, and Mexico.
  • Stadiums: MetLife Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, BMO Field, Estadio Azteca & more.
  • Date: 11 June - 19 July 2026
  • Final: Sunday, 19 July 2026 

From

$150

Buy nowRead More

The last time Scotland featured at a World Cup, Bill Clinton was in the White House, Tony Blair was Prime Minister and the dance music hit 'Feel It' dominated the charts (before being replaced by Fatboy Slim's 'Rockafeller Skank' by the end of the tournament).

That 1998 World Cup in France promised plenty for Scotland as they locked horns with defending champions Brazil in the opening match, but ultimately disappointed as they finished bottom of Group A, after two defeats and a draw. Nevertheless, the current crop, led by the 'McTominay-ssance', are full of optimism for the 2026 edition following an impressive qualification campaign.

So, who exactly could Scotland get at the 2026 World Cup tournament? GOAL breaks down the potential group stage opposition.

Who can Scotland get at World Cup 2026?

Scotland are in Pot Three for the World Cup 2026 group stage draw and therefore they will not be drawn against any other Pot Three teams. That means it is impossible for the Tartan Army to be in a group with the likes of Erling Haaland's Norway, Mohamed Salah's Egypt or South American side Paraguay.

READ MORE: Best & worst World Cup draws for England

The teams Scotland face in the group stage of the tournament in North America will be drawn from Pots One, Two and Four. The general principle is that no two teams from the same federation can be drawn together, but this does not apply to European (UEFA) teams. Each group must have at least one, but no more than two European representatives, so there is a possibility that Scotland could face a fellow UEFA team.

You can see the pots containing Scotland possible opponents at the World Cup below.

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 4
🇺🇸 United States🇭🇷 Croatia🇯🇴 Jordan
🇨🇦 Canada🇲🇦 Morocco🇨🇻 Cape Verde
🇲🇽 Mexico🇨🇴 Colombia🇬🇭 Ghana
🇪🇸 Spain🇺🇾 Uruguay🇨🇼 Curacao
🇦🇷 Argentina🇨🇭 Switzerland🇭🇹 Haiti
🇫🇷 France🇯🇵 Japan🇳🇿 New Zealand
🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England🇸🇳 SenegalWales / Bosnia-Herzegovina / Italy / N. Ireland
🇧🇷 Brazil🇮🇷 IranUkraine / Sweden / Poland / Albania
🇵🇹 Portugal🇰🇷 South KoreaSlovakia / Kosovo / Turkey / Romania
🇳🇱 Netherlands🇪🇨 EcuadorCzechia / Ireland / Denmark / N. Macedonia
🇧🇪 Belgium🇦🇹 AustriaNew Caledonia / Jamaica / DR Congo
🇩🇪 Germany🇦🇺 AustraliaBolivia / Suriname / Iraq

SEE MORE: Confirmed World Cup 2026 seeding pots

Scotland could face one of the following teams from Pot One: USA, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium or Germany.

The teams Scotland could face from Pot Two are: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria and Australia.

From Pot Four (lowest seeds), Scotland's potential opponents are: Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, one of the four UEFA play-off winners or one of the two inter-continental play-off winners.

FAVOURITES & CONTENDERS: World Cup 2026 Power Rankings

What is the worst draw for Scotland?

A group containing Argentina, Morocco and one of the UEFA play-off winners (Italy, Turkey, Ukraine and Denmark are in the mix there), would not be an ideal draw for Scotland. Nor would a group made up of France, Colombia and Ghana. Indeed, any of the South American representatives in Pot Two would be tricky, with Ecuador finishing second in the CONMEBOL qualification and Uruguay boasting talent like Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez.

In reality, given the spread of quality in the tournament, there are a number of potential draws that might be considered 'the worst'!

GOT YOURS?: World Cup 2026 ticket info

What is the best draw for Scotland?

A relatively favourable draw for Scotland might look something like this: Canada (Pot One), Australia (Pot Two) and Cape Verde (Pot Four). Canada are ranked 27th in the FIFA ranking, so, despite being hosts and having some high-class talent they are probably the most desirable opponent from Pot One, though some fans might relish the prospect of colliding with England on the big stage... 

✍️ What are your ideal and worst groups for Scotland? Let us know in the comments. 👇

Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.