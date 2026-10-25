Barcelona fans greeted their players with a round of applause as they arrived at the Spotify Camp Nou ahead of Sunday evening's La Liga Clasico against Real Madrid. The Royal Club's players, by contrast, were met with jeers. It set the tone for a charged build-up to the summit both sets of supporters had been waiting for.

Both delegations reached the stadium before kick-off. Real Madrid's players left the Intercontinental Hotel, while Barcelona set off from the Torre Melina Gran Melia Barcelona Hotel, with fans buzzing for a clash that carries exceptional weight in the title race.

Hansi Flick's side go in with home advantage and a raucous crowd behind them, chasing a win that would stretch their lead over their old rivals to nine points. Real Madrid, meanwhile, want a positive result to close the gap and drag themselves back into the fight at the top.

Significant absences hamper the visitors. Thibaut Courtois misses out with the flu and Vinicius Junior is suspended. Barcelona, by contrast, lean on their attacking firepower through Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in one of the season's most eagerly awaited fixtures.