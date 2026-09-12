Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on a night meant to launch Diomande. It ended with whistles drifting down from the Santiago Bernabeu. Two goals from Kylian Mbappe and two from Alvaro Carreras, plus the presence of Bellingham, could not settle the crowd once Camello's goal caused concern in the stands.

Rayo finished the first half stretched out on the ground, then came back after the break and stirred up confusion, confirming that the Bernabeu wants more from Mourinho, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

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Inside 21 minutes, the match looked settled without a fight as the Royal club scored three goals. The line-up's most notable feature was Diomande, the most controversial signing, starting alongside Bernardo Silva, Carreras and Rudiger.

Defeat to Real Betis (1-0) had triggered a bout of tension at Real Madrid. The team responded with two straight wins, over Inter (2-1) and then Rayo (4-1). Yet the ghosts of the past still haunt the Bernabeu.

Rayo pounced on a glaring error from Vinicius, according to "Sport", and the ball reached Camello, who reduced the deficit with a strange touch that squirmed under Courtois's legs. With the score at 3-1, the Bernabeu grew tense and Mourinho rose amid timid whistles.

These were Courtois's minutes. He excelled against Rayo's attempts from outside the box, imposing his law: the saveable balls do not go in, and many of the unsaveable balls do not go in either.

Diomande's first big night ended without the most expensive signing in La Liga leaving any real mark. Mbappe shone again and scored the fourth. Most importantly, Real Madrid came out victorious amid a murmur of uncertainty and whistles demanding more from Mourinho, according to the Catalan newspaper.

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