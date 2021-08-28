What are the records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break after joining Manchester United?

The Portuguese talisman will be eyeing these records when he steps onto the Old Trafford pitch in September...

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United 12 years after he left for Real Madrid following his departure from Juventus. United made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Despite spending just six seasons in the club and the Premier League, the Portuguese talisman holds numerous records that stand to date. In fact, before leaving for Real Madrid he won a host of individual awards like the Ballon D'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year.

But there's still some unfinished business for Ronaldo. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since he moved to Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer fee in 2009, and there are some peaks that remain to be scaled. Let us take a look at five records that Ronaldo can break after joining the Red Devils.

Most Goals in a Premier League season

Ronaldo scored 31 goals in a premier league season in 2007-08 to match Alan Shearer's tally at Blackburn Rovers in 1995-96. However, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored 32 times in 2017-18 to break the record and now stands atop.

Ronaldo scored 29 goals for Juventus in the previous season to win the Capocannoniere award and now he would like to reconquer the peak that he has lost to Salah.

Most Goals in a season by a Manchester United player

During his first spell at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 49 appearances in all

competitions during the 2007-08 campaign. But that ranked him only third in the list behind Denis Law (46 goals) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (44 goals).

Even in his last appearance for Juventus he had found an injury-time winner, only to be cancelled by VAR, that showed his goal-scoring abilities are far from fading out.

Most goals in a UEFA Champions League campaign by a Manchester United player

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest scorer in UEFA Champions League with 134 goals to his name. He also holds the record of scoring the most goals (17) in a single campaign. But he is yet to do it for Manchester United. Nistelrooy has scored the most goals by a United player in a UCL campaign with 12 goals in nine matches (2002-03) and Ronaldo stands third with eight from 11 matches (2007-08).

Given his recent goal scoring heroics in the continental competition, the Dutchman might lose the numero uno spot to Ronaldo after this season.

Hattricks (Premier League Era)

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 57 hattricks in his career, only one of them has come in a Manchester United shirt. Wayne Rooney has the most for United with eight (two of them in UEFA Champions League) while Sergio Aguero leads the all-time Premier League race with 12 to his name.

While it might be far-fetched for Ronaldo to break Aguero's record, the former Euro Cup winner can have definitely have a shot at Rooney's club record.

Most goals in a single match in Premier League

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in a match twice in La Liga with Real Madrid against Espanyol and Granada he is yet to show that form in the Premier League. Five different players in Premier League have scored five goals including Aguero (against Newcastle United), Alan Shearer (against Sheffield Wednesday), Jermain Defoe (against Wigan Athletic).

This is another record the 36-year-old will try to match and break during this stint with Manchester United.