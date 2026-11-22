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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 14 23 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Gelredome

Vitesse v De Graafschap broadcast: TV channel and online live streams

ESPN via Ziggo will show Vitesse v De Graafschap live. You can also stream the match through Watch ESPN or Canal+ Netherlands.

Team news & squads

Vitesse have not announced any injuries or suspensions, and manager Ruediger Rehm has yet to release a predicted line-up. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

De Graafschap have made no official announcements about absentees. Coach Thomas Duivenvoorden has not published a predicted starting XI either. More team news will follow when it becomes available.

Recent form

Vitesse have lost three of their last five matches, drawing one and winning one. Their latest outing ended in a 0-3 home defeat to Jong AZ Alkmaar. Earlier, they lost 0-2 to FC Emmen. Their only win in that run came in a cup tie away at VVV-Venlo, where they won 0-2. Vitesse scored just four goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

De Graafschap have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. They beat MVV Maastricht 3-0 in their latest game and earlier took three points at FC Volendam with a 1-2 victory. But a 1-2 defeat away at TOP Oss and a cup exit at Roda JC (1-0) temper that picture. De Graafschap scored eight goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

Vitesse won the sides' most recent meeting 1-4 away at De Graafschap on 8 March 2026 in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Before that, De Graafschap won 1-2 in Arnhem in December 2025. Across their four most recent Keuken Kampioen Divisie meetings, Vitesse have two wins, De Graafschap one, and there has been one draw.

League table

Vitesse currently sit 14th in the Eerste Divisie, while De Graafschap are one place lower in 15th.