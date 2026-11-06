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Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will show Vado-Ravenna live on TV, with a live stream available on NOW. Both platforms cover the entire Serie C Group B season.

Nine places separate Vado and Ravenna in Serie C Group B as the hosts welcome a side with very different ambitions for the season.

In 11th place, the Ligurians need points and consistency to stop their season becoming more complicated. Second-placed Ravenna are chasing promotion and cannot afford a slip-up.

Vado have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, picking up positive results against strong opponents. Their 2-2 draw with Grosseto in the last round ended a positive run, but they showed character and an ability to score.

After a convincing 4-0 win over Vis Pesaro, Ravenna head into this away match in high spirits. The Romagna side have scored ten goals in their last five matches, with their attack in excellent form.

Against one of the group's most in-form teams, Vado will need to play with courage. Three points away from home would strengthen Ravenna's push for the top places.

Here's how to watch Vado-Ravenna live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

No official information is available yet on Vado's injuries, suspensions or probable line-up. Updates on the home side's squad will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Ravenna's coaching staff have yet to announce any absentees or name their squad. The latest line-up news for both teams will follow shortly before kick-off.

Recent form

Vado have three wins and two draws from their last five Serie C outings. A 2-2 draw with Grosseto in the last round ended a run of two consecutive wins, following a 2-1 away victory over Ostia Mare and a 2-0 win over Perugia. Across the five matches, Vado scored seven goals and conceded six, keeping a clean sheet on at least one occasion.

Ravenna have three wins, one defeat and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-0 win over Vis Pesaro, and they had also beaten Campobasso 3-1. The 1-0 defeat to Spezia remains the only negative note of the period. Across the five matches, Ravenna scored eleven goals and conceded three, pairing defensive solidity with a prolific attack.

Previous meetings

No data on recent meetings between Vado and Ravenna is available, so a historical head-to-head record cannot be provided.

League table

Ravenna are second in the Serie C Group B table, while Vado are 11th. The visitors are competing for a place near the top of the group, while the hosts need points to consolidate their position.