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Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will show Vado-Ravenna live on TV, while NOW will stream it live. Both platforms cover the entire Serie C Group B season.

Vado host Ravenna in Serie C Group B with nine places separating them in the table and different ambitions driving their seasons.

In 11th place, Vado need points to prevent a season demanding consistency from becoming even harder. Second-placed Ravenna are chasing promotion and cannot afford to slip up.

Recent results against strong opponents have offered Vado signs of improvement. Their 2-2 draw with Grosseto in the last round interrupted a positive run, but they showed character and an ability to score.

Ravenna travel in high spirits after an emphatic 4-0 win over Vis Pesaro. Their ten goals in the last five matches reflect an attack in excellent form.

Against one of the group's most in-form teams, Vado must play with courage. Three away points for Ravenna would send an important signal in the race for the top places.

Here's how to watch Vado-Ravenna live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Vado have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Updates on the home squad will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Ravenna's coaching staff have not yet announced any unavailable players or named their squad. The latest line-up news for both teams will follow closer to kick-off.

Form

Vado have three wins and two draws from their last five Serie C outings. Their 2-2 draw with Grosseto in the last round ended a run of two consecutive wins, which included a 2-1 away victory over Ostia Mare and a 2-0 win over Perugia. Across those five matches, Vado have scored seven goals, conceded six and kept a clean sheet at least once.

Ravenna have a solid record: three wins, one defeat and one defeat in their last five outings, most recently beating Vis Pesaro 4-0. They also beat Campobasso 3-1, while the 1-0 defeat to Spezia remains the only negative note of the period. Across the five matches, Ravenna have scored eleven goals and conceded three, combining defensive solidity with a prolific attack.

Previous meetings

No data on recent meetings between Vado and Ravenna is available, so a historical head-to-head record cannot be provided.

League table

In Serie C Group B, Ravenna sit second while Vado are 11th. One side are competing for the top places, while the other want points to consolidate their position.