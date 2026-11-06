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Sky Sport will show Vado-Ravenna live on TV, while NOW will stream it live. Both platforms cover the entire Serie C Group B season.
Vado host Ravenna in Serie C Group B with nine places separating them in the table and different ambitions driving their seasons.
In 11th place, Vado need points to prevent a season demanding consistency from becoming even harder. Second-placed Ravenna are chasing promotion and cannot afford to slip up.
Recent results against strong opponents have offered Vado signs of improvement. Their 2-2 draw with Grosseto in the last round interrupted a positive run, but they showed character and an ability to score.
Ravenna travel in high spirits after an emphatic 4-0 win over Vis Pesaro. Their ten goals in the last five matches reflect an attack in excellent form.
Against one of the group's most in-form teams, Vado must play with courage. Three away points for Ravenna would send an important signal in the race for the top places.
Here's how to watch Vado-Ravenna live on TV and via live stream.
Team news
Vado have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Updates on the home squad will follow in the hours before kick-off.
Ravenna's coaching staff have not yet announced any unavailable players or named their squad. The latest line-up news for both teams will follow closer to kick-off.
Form
Vado have three wins and two draws from their last five Serie C outings. Their 2-2 draw with Grosseto in the last round ended a run of two consecutive wins, which included a 2-1 away victory over Ostia Mare and a 2-0 win over Perugia. Across those five matches, Vado have scored seven goals, conceded six and kept a clean sheet at least once.
Ravenna have a solid record: three wins, one defeat and one defeat in their last five outings, most recently beating Vis Pesaro 4-0. They also beat Campobasso 3-1, while the 1-0 defeat to Spezia remains the only negative note of the period. Across the five matches, Ravenna have scored eleven goals and conceded three, combining defensive solidity with a prolific attack.
Previous meetings
No data on recent meetings between Vado and Ravenna is available, so a historical head-to-head record cannot be provided.
League table
Grp. B
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|12
|10
|2
|0
|21
|6
|+15
|32
W
D
W
W
W
|2
|12
|8
|2
|2
|22
|7
|+15
|26
W
W
L
W
L
|3
|12
|6
|5
|1
|25
|15
|+10
|23
D
W
D
W
L
|4
|12
|6
|2
|4
|16
|11
|+5
|20
W
L
L
W
L
|5
|12
|5
|4
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|19
D
W
W
D
W
|6
|12
|5
|4
|3
|17
|16
|+1
|19
W
L
D
D
L
|7
|12
|5
|4
|3
|13
|12
|+1
|19
D
W
L
W
D
|8
|12
|5
|3
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|18
W
W
L
L
D
|9
|12
|4
|5
|3
|15
|13
|+2
|17
D
L
W
D
W
|10
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|17
D
L
W
L
W
|11
|12
|4
|4
|4
|14
|13
|+1
|16
D
W
D
W
W
|12
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|12
|0
|15
D
D
W
W
D
|13
|12
|5
|0
|7
|14
|18
|-4
|15
L
W
L
W
L
|14
|12
|3
|5
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|14
L
W
W
D
L
|15
|12
|2
|6
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|12
L
D
L
D
L
|16
|12
|2
|4
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|10
L
W
D
D
W
|17
|12
|1
|7
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|10
D
D
D
D
W
|18
|12
|2
|3
|7
|10
|15
|-5
|9
L
L
L
D
D
|19
|12
|2
|2
|8
|10
|21
|-11
|8
D
L
L
L
L
|20
|12
|1
|2
|9
|11
|26
|-15
|5
D
L
L
L
L
In Serie C Group B, Ravenna sit second while Vado are 11th. One side are competing for the top places, while the other want points to consolidate their position.