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Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Birmingham City coverage: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch the match live on Viaplay. The streaming options are below.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins manages Stoke City. There are currently no confirmed injuries or suspensions. More information will follow as kick-off approaches.

Chris Davies coaches Birmingham City. There is no specific news on injured or suspended players for the visitors either. Updates will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Stoke City have won four and drawn one of their last five Championship matches. Their latest result was a 1-2 win at Portsmouth on 7 November, four days after a 1-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers. The Potters scored seven goals and conceded just one across those five games, keeping three clean sheets.

Birmingham City have also won four of their last five matches, losing the other. The visitors most recently beat Swansea City 2-1, after an earlier 3-0 win over Millwall. Birmingham scored nine goals and conceded three in those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Birmingham City hosted the clubs' most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw on 24 January 2026. Before that, Stoke City won 1-0 at home on 13 September 2025. Across their last five meetings, Stoke have won two, Birmingham one and two have ended in draws.

League table

Stoke City sit third in the Championship, while Birmingham City lead the table.