Want to access your trusted streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile or tablet).

Canada Sportsnet

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster with the rights to the match.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster with the rights to the match. Log in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Eredivisie - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel

Sparta Rotterdam v AZ coverage: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch Sparta Rotterdam v AZ live on ESPN. The TV and streaming options for this Eredivisie match are below.

Team news & squads

Sparta Rotterdam are without Michael Brouwer and Max de Ligt through injury. Further details on the probable line-up should emerge closer to kick-off.

AZ have more absentees. Stije Resink, Jeroen Zoet, Jizz Hornkamp, Lewis Schouten, Weslley Pinto and Kees Smit are all injured. Coach Leeroy Echteld will have to get creative with his squad for this match.

Recent form

Sparta Rotterdam have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five matches. They most recently lost 3-1 at home to ADO Den Haag, having beaten FC Groningen 2-3 away in the match before. Across those five games, Sparta scored eleven goals and conceded nine.

AZ have won two of their last five matches and lost three, with no draws. They most recently beat FC Groningen 4-3 in the Eredivisie, after losing 1-2 to Juventus in the Europa League. Across those five games, AZ scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-head meetings

The clubs last met on 22 February 2026 in the Eredivisie, when AZ beat Sparta Rotterdam 3-1 at home. AZ have won three, lost one and drawn one of the last five meetings. Sparta's one win in that run came at home in November 2024, by a score of 1-2.

Standings

Sparta Rotterdam are twelfth in the Eredivisie, while AZ are fifth.