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Eredivisie
team-logoCambuur
Kooi Stadium
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
Falza Rivaldi
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Where to watch SC Cambuur v PSV: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and recent form of both teams

TV Guide & Streaming
Cambuur vs PSV Eindhoven
Cambuur
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie

An overview of where to watch the match between SC Cambuur and PSV, along with the latest team news.

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crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 12
Kooi Stadium

SC Cambuur v PSV: TV channel and live streams

Canal+ and ESPN (Watch ESPN / ESPN Extra) will show SC Cambuur v PSV live. Below are the streaming options for this Eredivisie match.

Canal+

Canal+

Watch here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch here

ESPN Extra

ESPN Extra

Watch here

Team news & squads

Cambuur vs PSV Eindhoven Probable lineups

4-3-3
Cambuur crest
Cambuur
CAM
Formation
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
3-4-2-1
T. JansenT. Jansenteam-logoD. BouahM. CostarelliM. CostarelliB. van DuijlB. van DuijlI. BaoufI. Baoufteam-logoM. MaertensN. SourenN. SourenR. El ArguiouiR. El ArguiouiN. BinderN. BinderJ. CekaJ. CekaI. HamacheI. HamacheM. KovarM. KovarY. GasiorowskiY. GasiorowskiL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaA. ObispoA. ObispoI. PerisicI. PerisicG. TilG. TilK. SanoK. SanoR. van BommelR. van BommelS. DestS. DestMauro JuniorMauro JuniorS. MijnansS. Mijnans
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-3-3
Cambuur

Starting XI

PSV Eindhoven

Manager

  • J. Plat
  • P. Bosz

SC Cambuur are without the injured Jasper Meijster, Jamal Amofa and Damian Westerhof. Coach Johan Plat otherwise has his likely starting XI available, including Jason Ceka and Ilyes Hamache in attack.

With Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo, Sami Ouaissa, Alassane Plea, Sam Lammers and Paul Wanner all unavailable, PSV have a longer list of absentees. Peter Bosz is expected to field a starting XI with Matej Kovar in goal and Ruben van Bommel and Kodai Sano in midfield.

Recent form

CAM

CAM - Form

ZWO
W0-1
AZ
D2-2
WII
W1-6
KLO
W0-2
GAE
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSV

PSV - Form

HAA
L2-1
POR
W0-1
FEY
D1-1
WII
W7-0
CLB
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SC Cambuur have won four of their last five matches and drawn the other. They beat Go Ahead Eagles 4-0 most recently, having earlier thrashed Willem II 6-1. Across those five matches, Cambuur scored fourteen goals and conceded just two.

In their last five matches, PSV have won two, drawn one and lost twice. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, following a 7-0 victory over Willem II in the Eredivisie. Across those five matches, PSV scored ten goals and conceded four.

Head-to-head matches

Head to Head

CambuurDrawPSV Eindhoven
1
0
4
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
5
Cambuur badge
Cambuur
CAM
2
FT
Eredivisie
Cambuur badge
Cambuur
CAM
3
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
0
FT
Eredivisie
Cambuur badge
Cambuur
CAM
1
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
2
FT
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4
Cambuur badge
Cambuur
CAM
1
FT
Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven badge
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
6
Cambuur badge
Cambuur
CAM
2
FT
9Goals Scored17
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The clubs last met on 12 March 2023 in the Eredivisie, when PSV beat SC Cambuur 5-2 at home. Of the five available head-to-head matches, PSV won three and Cambuur one. The Frisians' victory came at home, 3-0 on 1 October 2022.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
117403312+2125
D
D
W
W
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
117313013+1724
W
W
W
D
D
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
117223513+2223
W
D
L
W
L
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
117222810+1823
W
W
L
D
W
5
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
116232013+720
L
L
D
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
125522020020
D
D
W
D
D
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
115331913+618
W
W
W
L
W
8
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
124532427-317
W
L
W
L
D
9
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
114342624+215
L
D
L
W
W
10
CambuurCambuurCAM
114342322+115
W
W
D
W
D
11
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
113351931-1212
L
D
W
W
L
12
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
123362129-812
L
W
L
W
D
13
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
123361324-1112
D
W
D
W
L
14
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
112541719-211
L
D
D
D
D
15
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
123271629-1311
L
L
L
L
L
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
122461825-710
D
W
L
L
D
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
122371625-99
W
L
L
W
D
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
120391140-293
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the Eredivisie table, SC Cambuur sit tenth and PSV third.

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