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Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will broadcast Pergolettese-Renate live, with NOW streaming the match. The channels available to watch it are listed below.

Pergolettese and Renate meet in Serie C Group A after very different seasons. Both need points, but for different reasons, as Pergolettese host the game.

After three consecutive wins, Pergolettese lost their last outing 3-2 against AlbinoLeffe. They remain in a respectable league position, however, and have shown character in recent weeks.

Renate are going through a difficult period. They have struggled for consistency, and the table has them dangerously close to the bottom of the group. The pressure is growing with every match.

In their last outing, though, Renate beat AC Carpi 5-0. That emphatic, almost unexpected win has restored some confidence within the club and could mark a turning point at the most delicate stage of the season.

Home advantage makes Pergolettese favourites. But Serie C often produces surprises, and Renate's rediscovered scoring touch makes them opponents not to underestimate.

Here's how to follow Pergolettese-Renate live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Pergolettese have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely starting line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Renate, there has been no official announcement about unavailable or suspended players, and no indication of the expected line-up. Further details will emerge closer to the match.

Recent form

Pergolettese have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat against AlbinoLeffe, which ended a positive run. Before that, they beat Lumezzane 2-1 and won 2-3 away against Ospitaletto. Across those five games, Pergolettese scored eleven goals and conceded nine.

Over their last five outings, Renate have recorded one win, three draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a convincing 5-0 away win against AC Carpi. Before that, they drew 0-0 against AlbinoLeffe and lost 2-1 against Juventus Next Gen. Renate scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Renate beat Pergolettese 2-1 at home in Serie C when the teams last met in January 2026. Across the five previous meetings available, Renate have the better record, with three wins to Pergolettese's one, alongside one draw. Renate scored ten goals in those meetings to Pergolettese's six.

Standings

In Serie C Group A, Pergolettese are tenth while Renate are nineteenth.