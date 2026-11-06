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Serie C
team-logoPergolettese
team-logoRenate
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch Pergolettese-Renate on TV and via streaming: channel, date, time and line-ups

Serie C
Pergolettese vs Renate
Pergolettese
Renate

How to watch the Serie C match between Pergolettese and Renate, including kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie C - Game Week 13

Sky Sport will broadcast Pergolettese-Renate live, with NOW streaming the match. The channels available to watch it are listed below.

Pergolettese and Renate meet in Serie C Group A after very different seasons. Both need points, but for different reasons, as Pergolettese host the game.

After three consecutive wins, Pergolettese lost their last outing 3-2 against AlbinoLeffe. They remain in a respectable league position, however, and have shown character in recent weeks.

Renate are going through a difficult period. They have struggled for consistency, and the table has them dangerously close to the bottom of the group. The pressure is growing with every match.

In their last outing, though, Renate beat AC Carpi 5-0. That emphatic, almost unexpected win has restored some confidence within the club and could mark a turning point at the most delicate stage of the season.

Home advantage makes Pergolettese favourites. But Serie C often produces surprises, and Renate's rediscovered scoring touch makes them opponents not to underestimate.

Here's how to follow Pergolettese-Renate live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Pergolettese have yet to release official information on injuries, suspensions or their likely starting line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Renate, there has been no official announcement about unavailable or suspended players, and no indication of the expected line-up. Further details will emerge closer to the match.

Recent form

PGT

PGT - Form

ARZ
D2-2
CAP
W2-1
OSP
W2-3
LUM
W2-1
ALB
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
REN

REN - Form

OSP
D1-1
GIA
D2-2
JNG
L2-1
ALB
D0-0
CAP
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Pergolettese have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat against AlbinoLeffe, which ended a positive run. Before that, they beat Lumezzane 2-1 and won 2-3 away against Ospitaletto. Across those five games, Pergolettese scored eleven goals and conceded nine.

Over their last five outings, Renate have recorded one win, three draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a convincing 5-0 away win against AC Carpi. Before that, they drew 0-0 against AlbinoLeffe and lost 2-1 against Juventus Next Gen. Renate scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PergoletteseDrawRenate
1
0
4
Serie C
Renate badge
Renate
REN
2
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
1
FT
Serie C
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
0
Renate badge
Renate
REN
1
FT
Serie C
Renate badge
Renate
REN
2
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
1
FT
Serie C
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
0
Renate badge
Renate
REN
1
FT
Serie C
Renate badge
Renate
REN
1
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
5
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Renate beat Pergolettese 2-1 at home in Serie C when the teams last met in January 2026. Across the five previous meetings available, Renate have the better record, with three wins to Pergolettese's one, alongside one draw. Renate scored ten goals in those meetings to Pergolettese's six.

Standings

Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CittadellaCittadellaCIT
121002196+1330
W
L
W
W
L
2
Union BresciaUnion BresciaBRE
12741239+1425
W
W
L
W
D
3
TrentoTrentoTRE
12660176+1124
D
W
W
W
D
4
Arzignano ValchiampoArzignano ValchiampoARZ
126331712+521
D
W
L
W
D
5
OspitalettoOspitalettoOSP
125431811+719
D
L
L
W
D
6
TrevisoTrevisoTRE
12543129+319
L
W
W
L
D
7
Alcione MilanoAlcione MilanoALC
124622118+318
W
L
W
D
D
8
LeccoLeccoLEC
124531811+717
W
D
W
D
D
9
AlbinoLeffeAlbinoLeffeALB
124531917+217
W
D
D
L
W
10
PergolettesePergolettesePGT
124531212017
L
W
W
W
D
11
LumezzaneLumezzaneLUM
123451317-413
D
L
L
D
W
12
DesenzanoDesenzanoDES
123451014-413
L
L
L
W
W
13
NovaraNovaraNOV
123451116-513
W
L
D
L
W
14
Pro VercelliPro VercelliPRO
123451120-913
D
W
L
L
W
15
AC CarpiAC CarpiCAP
123361626-1012
L
W
W
L
L
16
Giana ErminioGiana ErminioGIA
122551317-411
L
W
W
D
D
17
Juventus Next GenJuventus Next GenJNG
122551219-711
D
L
W
D
L
18
Dolomiti BellunesiDolomiti BellunesiDBE
12246818-1010
L
L
L
L
L
19
RenateRenateREN
121561416-28
W
D
L
D
D
20
Folgore CarateseFolgore CarateseFRC
121471121-107
L
D
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie C Group A, Pergolettese are tenth while Renate are nineteenth.

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