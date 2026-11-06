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Serie C
team-logoPergolettese
team-logoRenate
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch Pergolettese-Renate on TV and via live stream: channel, date, kick-off time and line-ups

Serie C
Pergolettese vs Renate
Pergolettese
Renate

How to watch the Serie C match between Pergolettese and Renate, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie C - Game Week 13

Sky Sport will broadcast Pergolettese-Renate live, with a stream available on NOW. The channels showing the match are listed below.

In Serie C Group A, Pergolettese host Renate with valuable points at stake for both sides, though their seasons have taken very different paths.

Pergolettese lost their last outing 3-2 against AlbinoLeffe, ending a run of three consecutive wins. They remain in a respectable league position, having shown character in recent weeks.

Renate, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency and sit dangerously close to the bottom of the group. Every match now brings another test as the pressure grows.

But Renate's last outing gave them a lift: a 5-0 win against AC Carpi restored some confidence around the club. That emphatic, almost unexpected result could mark a turning point at a delicate stage of the season.

At home, Pergolettese start as favourites. Renate's rediscovered goalscoring touch, though, makes them dangerous opponents in a league that often produces surprises.

Find out how to watch Pergolettese-Renate live on TV and via live stream below.

Team news

No official information is available yet on Pergolettese's injuries, suspensions or likely starting line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Renate, there has been no official announcement on unavailable or suspended players, nor any indication of the expected line-up. Further details will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

PGT

PGT - Form

ARZ
D2-2
CAP
W2-1
OSP
W2-3
LUM
W2-1
ALB
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
REN

REN - Form

OSP
D1-1
GIA
D2-2
JNG
L2-1
ALB
D0-0
CAP
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Pergolettese have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. A 3-2 defeat against AlbinoLeffe ended their positive run, following a 2-1 win over Lumezzane and a 3-2 away victory against Ospitaletto. They have scored eleven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Renate have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match brought an emphatic 5-0 away win against AC Carpi. Before that, they drew 0-0 against AlbinoLeffe and lost 2-1 against Juventus Next Gen. Renate have scored ten goals and conceded six in those five matches.

Head-to-head

Head to Head

PergoletteseDrawRenate
1
0
4
Serie C
Renate badge
Renate
REN
2
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
1
FT
Serie C
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
0
Renate badge
Renate
REN
1
FT
Serie C
Renate badge
Renate
REN
2
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
1
FT
Serie C
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
0
Renate badge
Renate
REN
1
FT
Serie C
Renate badge
Renate
REN
1
Pergolettese badge
Pergolettese
PGT
5
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

In January 2026, Renate beat Pergolettese 2-1 at home in the sides' most recent Serie C meeting. Across the five previous meetings available, Renate have three wins to Pergolettese's one, with one draw. Renate have scored ten goals to Pergolettese's six in those encounters.

League table

Grp. A

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
CittadellaCittadellaCIT
121002196+1330
W
L
W
W
L
2
Union BresciaUnion BresciaBRE
12741239+1425
W
W
L
W
D
3
TrentoTrentoTRE
12660176+1124
D
W
W
W
D
4
Arzignano ValchiampoArzignano ValchiampoARZ
126331712+521
D
W
L
W
D
5
OspitalettoOspitalettoOSP
125431811+719
D
L
L
W
D
6
TrevisoTrevisoTRE
12543129+319
L
W
W
L
D
7
Alcione MilanoAlcione MilanoALC
124622118+318
W
L
W
D
D
8
LeccoLeccoLEC
124531811+717
W
D
W
D
D
9
AlbinoLeffeAlbinoLeffeALB
124531917+217
W
D
D
L
W
10
PergolettesePergolettesePGT
124531212017
L
W
W
W
D
11
LumezzaneLumezzaneLUM
123451317-413
D
L
L
D
W
12
DesenzanoDesenzanoDES
123451014-413
L
L
L
W
W
13
NovaraNovaraNOV
123451116-513
W
L
D
L
W
14
Pro VercelliPro VercelliPRO
123451120-913
D
W
L
L
W
15
AC CarpiAC CarpiCAP
123361626-1012
L
W
W
L
L
16
Giana ErminioGiana ErminioGIA
122551317-411
L
W
W
D
D
17
Juventus Next GenJuventus Next GenJNG
122551219-711
D
L
W
D
L
18
Dolomiti BellunesiDolomiti BellunesiDBE
12246818-1010
L
L
L
L
L
19
RenateRenateREN
121561416-28
W
D
L
D
D
20
Folgore CarateseFolgore CarateseFRC
121471121-107
L
D
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Pergolettese sit tenth in Serie C Group A, while Renate are nineteenth.

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