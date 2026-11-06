Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or from a country where geographical restrictions might apply? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone, tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the app of the official broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the app of the official broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 11:30

Sky Sport will broadcast Pergolettese-Renate live, with a stream available on NOW. The channels showing the match are listed below.

In Serie C Group A, Pergolettese host Renate with valuable points at stake for both sides, though their seasons have taken very different paths.

Pergolettese lost their last outing 3-2 against AlbinoLeffe, ending a run of three consecutive wins. They remain in a respectable league position, having shown character in recent weeks.

Renate, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency and sit dangerously close to the bottom of the group. Every match now brings another test as the pressure grows.

But Renate's last outing gave them a lift: a 5-0 win against AC Carpi restored some confidence around the club. That emphatic, almost unexpected result could mark a turning point at a delicate stage of the season.

At home, Pergolettese start as favourites. Renate's rediscovered goalscoring touch, though, makes them dangerous opponents in a league that often produces surprises.

Find out how to watch Pergolettese-Renate live on TV and via live stream below.

Team news

No official information is available yet on Pergolettese's injuries, suspensions or likely starting line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

For Renate, there has been no official announcement on unavailable or suspended players, nor any indication of the expected line-up. Further details will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Pergolettese have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five Serie C matches. A 3-2 defeat against AlbinoLeffe ended their positive run, following a 2-1 win over Lumezzane and a 3-2 away victory against Ospitaletto. They have scored eleven goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Renate have one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent match brought an emphatic 5-0 away win against AC Carpi. Before that, they drew 0-0 against AlbinoLeffe and lost 2-1 against Juventus Next Gen. Renate have scored ten goals and conceded six in those five matches.

Head-to-head

In January 2026, Renate beat Pergolettese 2-1 at home in the sides' most recent Serie C meeting. Across the five previous meetings available, Renate have three wins to Pergolettese's one, with one draw. Renate have scored ten goals to Pergolettese's six in those encounters.

League table

Pergolettese sit tenth in Serie C Group A, while Renate are nineteenth.