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Eredivisie - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 06:15 MAC3PARK Stadion

PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag: TV channel and live streams

Watch PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag live on ESPN via Ziggo, or stream it through Watch ESPN or Canal+. Here are your options for watching the Eredivisie match.

How to watch from anywhere with NordVPN

If you're abroad, you may need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN can provide a secure online connection while you stream.

Team news & squads

PEC Zwolle are without the injured Filip Krastev and Givaro Rahajaan. More on the home side's probable line-up is expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries also rule out Luka Reischl and Donat Barany for ADO Den Haag coach Robin Peter. The visitors have yet to confirm their final squad.

Recent form

PEC Zwolle have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. They most recently lost 1-2 to TOP Oss in the cup. A 4-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles was the highlight, but defeats to FC Groningen (0-3) and SC Cambuur (0-1) exposed their vulnerability.

With one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches, ADO Den Haag have also struggled for consistency. Their latest outing ended in a cup defeat away to Excelsior '31 after a 1-1 draw in normal time. A surprise 2-1 Eredivisie win over PSV stands out, though they went on to lose 2-3 to sc Heerenveen.

Head-to-head meetings

ADO Den Haag won the clubs' most recent meeting, a friendly on 22 August 2025, 3-0. Across their last five meetings in competitive matches and friendlies, ADO have won three, PEC Zwolle have won one and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

PEC Zwolle sit 15th in the Eredivisie, with ADO Den Haag in 17th. Both are near the bottom, making this a direct clash in the battle for survival.