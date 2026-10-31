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Eredivisie
team-logoPEC Zwolle
MAC3PARK Stadion
team-logoADO Den Haag
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Where to watch PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
PEC Zwolle vs ADO Den Haag
PEC Zwolle
ADO Den Haag
Eredivisie

An overview of where to watch the match between PEC Zwolle and ADO Den Haag, alongside the latest team news.

South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 11
MAC3PARK Stadion

PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag: TV channel and live streams

Watch PEC Zwolle v ADO Den Haag live on ESPN via Ziggo, or stream it through Watch ESPN or Canal+. Here are your options for watching the Eredivisie match.

ESPN via Ziggo

ESPN via Ziggo

Watch here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch here

How to watch from anywhere with NordVPN

If you're abroad, you may need a virtual private network (VPN) to watch the match through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN can provide a secure online connection while you stream.

Team news & squads

PEC Zwolle vs ADO Den Haag Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
PEC Zwolle crest
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
Formation
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
4-4-2
J. SchendelaarJ. SchendelaarN. ViergeverN. ViergeverD. van der HaarD. van der HaarS. GravesS. GravesO. AertssenO. AertssenT. SommerT. SommerD. MbayoD. Mbayoteam-logoG. van der WalR. ThomasR. ThomasT. OostingT. OostingS. van HooijdonkS. van HooijdonkK. NikiemaK. NikiemaP. MulderP. Mulderteam-logoJ. Jensen-AbbewS. SyllaS. SyllaM. WaemM. WaemE. RottierE. RottierM. SinM. SinJ. KiloJ. KiloJ. HawkingsJ. HawkingsY. EduardoY. EduardoJ. BalJ. Bal
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
4-2-3-1
PEC Zwolle

Starting XI

ADO Den Haag

Manager

  • R. Peter

PEC Zwolle are without the injured Filip Krastev and Givaro Rahajaan. More on the home side's probable line-up is expected closer to kick-off.

Injuries also rule out Luka Reischl and Donat Barany for ADO Den Haag coach Robin Peter. The visitors have yet to confirm their final squad.

Recent form

ZWO

ZWO - Form

GRO
L3-0
CAM
L0-1
GAE
W4-1
UTR
D1-1
FCO
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAA

HAA - Form

CAM
D1-1
TEL
D2-2
PSV
W2-1
HEE
L2-3
E31
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

PEC Zwolle have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches. They most recently lost 1-2 to TOP Oss in the cup. A 4-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles was the highlight, but defeats to FC Groningen (0-3) and SC Cambuur (0-1) exposed their vulnerability.

With one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches, ADO Den Haag have also struggled for consistency. Their latest outing ended in a cup defeat away to Excelsior '31 after a 1-1 draw in normal time. A surprise 2-1 Eredivisie win over PSV stands out, though they went on to lose 2-3 to sc Heerenveen.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

PEC ZwolleDrawADO Den Haag
1
0
4
Club Friendlies
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
3
PEC Zwolle badge
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
0
FT
Eerste Divisie
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
3
PEC Zwolle badge
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
1
FT
Eerste Divisie
PEC Zwolle badge
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
1
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
2
FT
Eredivisie
PEC Zwolle badge
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
0
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
1
FT
Eredivisie
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
0
PEC Zwolle badge
PEC Zwolle
ZWO
2
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

ADO Den Haag won the clubs' most recent meeting, a friendly on 22 August 2025, 3-0. Across their last five meetings in competitive matches and friendlies, ADO have won three, PEC Zwolle have won one and the other ended in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
107303211+2124
D
W
W
W
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
106312913+1621
W
W
D
D
W
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
106222813+1520
D
L
W
L
W
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
106221910+920
W
L
D
W
W
5
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
106222012+820
L
D
L
W
D
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
105321717018
W
D
D
W
L
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
104331813+515
W
W
L
W
D
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
104332421+315
D
L
W
W
D
9
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
103522323014
W
L
D
D
D
10
CambuurCambuurCAM
103341922-312
W
D
W
D
W
11
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
103341727-1012
D
W
W
L
W
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
102531718-111
D
D
D
D
L
13
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
103251619-311
L
L
L
D
L
14
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
102351724-79
L
W
D
L
L
15
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
102261123-128
D
W
L
L
L
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
101361221-96
L
L
D
L
D
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
101361323-106
L
W
D
D
L
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
100281032-222
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

PEC Zwolle sit 15th in the Eredivisie, with ADO Den Haag in 17th. Both are near the bottom, making this a direct clash in the battle for survival.

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