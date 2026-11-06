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Serie C
team-logoOstia Mare
team-logoSpezia
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch Ostia Mare v Spezia on TV and via streaming: channel, date, kick-off time and line-ups

Serie C
Ostia Mare vs Spezia
Ostia Mare
Spezia

How to watch the Serie C match between Ostia Mare and Spezia, including kick-off time and team news

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Serie C - Game Week 13

Sky Sport and NOW will show Ostia Mare-Spezia live. The available channels are listed below.

At opposite ends of the form table, Ostia Mare and Spezia meet in Serie C Group B. The Ligurians arrive as league leaders, while the Romans urgently need points to avoid relegation.

Four wins in their last five matches make Spezia the group's most in-form side. Their latest result, a 2-1 away victory over Atalanta U23, showed they can win away from the Picco too.

Ostia Mare, meanwhile, have lost their last three league matches to Livorno, Vado and Pescara. The relegation zone is becoming an increasingly pressing concern.

With Spezia top of Group B and Ostia Mare at the bottom of the table, the gap in points and form is clear.

Home advantage gives Ostia Mare a chance to turn things around. Spezia, meanwhile, can strengthen their lead.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Ostia Mare have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Updates are expected in the hours before kick-off.

For Spezia, there have been no official announcements on absentees or the expected starting XI. The latest squad news will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

OTM

OTM - Form

LAT
D1-1
PNS
D0-0
PES
L2-0
VAD
L1-2
LIV
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SPE

SPE - Form

ACR
W0-1
GUB
W2-0
RAV
W0-1
LAT
D1-1
ATA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ostia Mare are winless in their last five Serie C matches, with three defeats and two draws. They come into this game after a 1-0 home defeat to Livorno, preceded by a 2-1 loss to Vado and a 2-0 defeat to Pescara. The Romans also drew 0-0 with Pianese and 1-1 with Latina during that run. They have scored three goals and conceded five in those five matches.

By contrast, Spezia have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. They arrive after a 2-1 away win over Atalanta U23 and have also drawn 1-1 with Latina. In their previous three victories, the Ligurians beat Ravenna 1-0, Gubbio 2-0 and AC Reggiana 1919.

Previous meetings

No data is available on recent meetings between Ostia Mare and Spezia. Head-to-head updates will follow when available.

Standings

Grp. B

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpeziaSpeziaSPE
121020216+1532
W
D
W
W
W
2
RavennaRavennaRAV
12822227+1526
W
W
L
W
L
3
GrossetoGrossetoGRO
126512515+1023
D
W
D
W
L
4
AC Reggiana 1919AC Reggiana 1919ACR
126241611+520
W
L
L
W
L
5
PescaraPescaraPES
125431513+219
D
W
W
D
W
6
LivornoLivornoLIV
125431716+119
W
L
D
D
L
7
TorresTorresTOR
125431312+119
D
W
L
W
D
8
CampobassoCampobassoCAM
125341820-218
W
W
L
L
D
9
Guidonia MontecelioGuidonia MontecelioGUM
124531513+217
D
L
W
D
W
10
PerugiaPerugiaPER
125251618-217
D
L
W
L
W
11
VadoVadoVAD
124441413+116
D
W
D
W
W
12
LatinaLatinaLAT
123631212015
D
D
W
W
D
13
Atalanta U23Atalanta U23ATA
125071418-415
L
W
L
W
L
14
PinetoPinetoPIN
123541013-314
L
W
W
D
L
15
ForliForliFOR
122641618-212
L
D
L
D
L
16
SambenedetteseSambenedetteseSAM
122461620-410
L
W
D
D
W
17
PianesePianesePNS
12174711-410
D
D
D
D
W
18
Ostia MareOstia MareOTM
122371015-59
L
L
L
D
D
19
GubbioGubbioGUB
122281021-118
D
L
L
L
L
20
Vis PesaroVis PesaroVIS
121291126-155
D
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Spezia are first in Serie C Group B, while Ostia Mare are 18th.

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