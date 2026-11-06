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Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport and NOW will show Ostia Mare-Spezia live. The available channels are listed below.

At opposite ends of the form table, Ostia Mare and Spezia meet in Serie C Group B. The Ligurians arrive as league leaders, while the Romans urgently need points to avoid relegation.

Four wins in their last five matches make Spezia the group's most in-form side. Their latest result, a 2-1 away victory over Atalanta U23, showed they can win away from the Picco too.

Ostia Mare, meanwhile, have lost their last three league matches to Livorno, Vado and Pescara. The relegation zone is becoming an increasingly pressing concern.

With Spezia top of Group B and Ostia Mare at the bottom of the table, the gap in points and form is clear.

Home advantage gives Ostia Mare a chance to turn things around. Spezia, meanwhile, can strengthen their lead.

Here's how to watch the match live on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Ostia Mare have yet to provide official information on injuries, suspensions or their probable line-up. Updates are expected in the hours before kick-off.

For Spezia, there have been no official announcements on absentees or the expected starting XI. The latest squad news will follow closer to the match.

Recent form

Ostia Mare are winless in their last five Serie C matches, with three defeats and two draws. They come into this game after a 1-0 home defeat to Livorno, preceded by a 2-1 loss to Vado and a 2-0 defeat to Pescara. The Romans also drew 0-0 with Pianese and 1-1 with Latina during that run. They have scored three goals and conceded five in those five matches.

By contrast, Spezia have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. They arrive after a 2-1 away win over Atalanta U23 and have also drawn 1-1 with Latina. In their previous three victories, the Ligurians beat Ravenna 1-0, Gubbio 2-0 and AC Reggiana 1919.

Previous meetings

No data is available on recent meetings between Ostia Mare and Spezia. Head-to-head updates will follow when available.

Standings

Spezia are first in Serie C Group B, while Ostia Mare are 18th.