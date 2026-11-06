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Serie C - Game Week 13 7 Nov 2026 - 08:30

Sky Sport and NOW will broadcast Ostia Mare-Spezia live. The channels showing the match are listed below.

At opposite ends of the form table, Spezia visit Ostia Mare in Serie C Group B. The Ligurians arrive as league leaders, while the Romans urgently need points to avoid relegation.

Four wins in their last five outings make Spezia the group's most in-form team. Their latest result, a 2-1 victory away to Atalanta U23, showed they can win away from the Picco too.

Ostia Mare, meanwhile, have lost their last three league matches to Livorno, Vado and Pescara. Relegation is becoming an increasingly real prospect for the Romans.

Spezia lead Group B convincingly, while Ostia Mare sit at the foot of the table. The gap in points and form is clear.

At home, Ostia Mare need a spark to turn things around, despite the gulf between the sides. Spezia have a chance to consolidate their lead.

Find out how to watch the match live on TV and via live stream below.

Team news

No official information is currently available on Ostia Mare's injuries, suspensions or probable line-up. Updates will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Spezia have likewise made no official announcements about absences or their expected starting XI. The latest squad news will follow shortly before the match.

Form

Ostia Mare have gone five Serie C matches without a win, losing three and drawing two. They come into this game after a 1-0 home defeat to Livorno, which followed a 2-1 loss to Vado and a 2-0 loss to Pescara. The Romans also drew 0-0 with Pianese and 1-1 with Latina during that run. They have scored three goals and conceded five in their last five outings.

Spezia have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. They come into this game after a 2-1 away win over Atalanta U23, alongside a 1-1 draw with Latina. In their three previous victories, the Ligurians beat Ravenna 1-0, Gubbio 2-0 and AC Reggiana 1919.

Previous meetings

No data is available on recent meetings between Ostia Mare and Spezia. Head-to-head updates will follow when available.

Standings

In Serie C Group B, Spezia are first while Ostia Mare are 18th.