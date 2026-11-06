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Serie B - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Romeo Menti, Stabia

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Juve Stabia-Arezzo live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B in 2026/27.

At Stadio Romeo Menti in Castellammare di Stabia, Juve Stabia face Arezzo with the two sides in distinctly different league positions and form.

Pietro De Giorgio's Juve Stabia sit 16th and are looking for consistency after a mixed spell. The Campanian side drew 2-2 with Empoli in the last round, following weeks of ups and downs.

In 13th place, Cristian Bucchi's Arezzo are still searching for stability. The Tuscan side arrive after a 0-0 draw with Ascoli that ended a poor run but left questions about their performances.

Bucchi knows his side need to be more clinical away from home. A positive result at the Menti would give a team struggling for consistency momentum and belief.

For De Giorgio, losing ground in a table that remains tight towards the bottom is not an option. He needs the Menti to help keep the Campanian side out of the most dangerous part of the table.

Fans can watch Juve Stabia-Arezzo live on TV or via live stream.

Team news

Juve Stabia manager Pietro De Giorgio has yet to announce his official line-up. No updates on injuries or suspensions are available, and the club will release the latest squad news close to kick-off.

For the visitors, Cristian Bucchi has not revealed his selections for the trip. Arezzo have made no official announcements about absentees or players at risk of suspension, and the probable line-up will be settled in the hours before the match.

Form

Juve Stabia have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five Serie B matches. They most recently drew 2-2 with Empoli after a 0-1 defeat to Verona. Before that, the Campanian side claimed a 0-1 away win against Cremonese and a convincing 3-0 victory over Sudtirol. They have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Arezzo have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five Serie B matches. A 0-0 draw with Ascoli followed a 2-1 defeat to Carrarese and a 0-3 defeat to Benevento. Their only win in that period was a 1-2 away victory against Sampdoria. The Tuscan side have scored three goals and conceded seven in their last five outings.

Previous meetings

The most recent available meeting came in January 2009, when Juve Stabia and Arezzo drew 0-0 in Serie C at the Menti. Their four recorded meetings, all in Serie C between 2007 and 2009, comprise a 0-0 draw, a 2-2 draw, another 0-0 draw and a 0-1 away win for Arezzo against Juve Stabia. The two teams have not faced each other in Serie B for many years.

League table

In Serie B, Juve Stabia are 16th and Arezzo are 13th.