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Serie B
team-logoJuve Stabia
Stadio Romeo Menti, Stabia
team-logoS.S. Arezzo
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch Juve Stabia v Arezzo on TV and via live stream: channel, date, time and line-ups

Serie B
Juve Stabia vs S.S. Arezzo
Juve Stabia
S.S. Arezzo

How to watch the Serie B match between Juve Stabia and S.S. Arezzo, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie B - Game Week 11
Stadio Romeo Menti, Stabia

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Juve Stabia-Arezzo live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B in 2026/27.

At Stadio Romeo Menti in Castellammare di Stabia, Juve Stabia face Arezzo with the two sides in distinctly different league positions and form.

Pietro De Giorgio's Juve Stabia sit 16th and are looking for consistency after a mixed spell. The Campanian side drew 2-2 with Empoli in the last round, following weeks of ups and downs.

In 13th place, Cristian Bucchi's Arezzo are still searching for stability. The Tuscan side arrive after a 0-0 draw with Ascoli that ended a poor run but left questions about their performances.

Bucchi knows his side need to be more clinical away from home. A positive result at the Menti would give a team struggling for consistency momentum and belief.

For De Giorgio, losing ground in a table that remains tight towards the bottom is not an option. He needs the Menti to help keep the Campanian side out of the most dangerous part of the table.

Fans can watch Juve Stabia-Arezzo live on TV or via live stream.

Team news

Juve Stabia vs S.S. Arezzo Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. De Giorgio

Juve Stabia manager Pietro De Giorgio has yet to announce his official line-up. No updates on injuries or suspensions are available, and the club will release the latest squad news close to kick-off.

For the visitors, Cristian Bucchi has not revealed his selections for the trip. Arezzo have made no official announcements about absentees or players at risk of suspension, and the probable line-up will be settled in the hours before the match.

Form

JUV

JUV - Form

VEN
D1-1
SUD
W3-0
CRE
W0-1
VER
L0-1
EMP
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ARE

ARE - Form

CRE
D0-0
SAM
W1-2
BEN
L0-3
CAR
L2-1
ASC
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Juve Stabia have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five Serie B matches. They most recently drew 2-2 with Empoli after a 0-1 defeat to Verona. Before that, the Campanian side claimed a 0-1 away win against Cremonese and a convincing 3-0 victory over Sudtirol. They have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Arezzo have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five Serie B matches. A 0-0 draw with Ascoli followed a 2-1 defeat to Carrarese and a 0-3 defeat to Benevento. Their only win in that period was a 1-2 away victory against Sampdoria. The Tuscan side have scored three goals and conceded seven in their last five outings.

Previous meetings

Head to Head

Juve StabiaDrawS.S. Arezzo
0
3
1
Serie C
Juve Stabia badge
Juve Stabia
JUV
0
S.S. Arezzo badge
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
0
FT
Serie C
S.S. Arezzo badge
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
2
Juve Stabia badge
Juve Stabia
JUV
2
FT
Serie C
S.S. Arezzo badge
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
0
Juve Stabia badge
Juve Stabia
JUV
0
FT
Serie C
Juve Stabia badge
Juve Stabia
JUV
0
S.S. Arezzo badge
S.S. Arezzo
ARE
1
FT
2Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored1/4

The most recent available meeting came in January 2009, when Juve Stabia and Arezzo drew 0-0 in Serie C at the Menti. Their four recorded meetings, all in Serie C between 2007 and 2009, comprise a 0-0 draw, a 2-2 draw, another 0-0 draw and a 0-1 away win for Arezzo against Juve Stabia. The two teams have not faced each other in Serie B for many years.

League table

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalermoPalermoPAL
108202412+1226
W
D
W
W
W
2
ModenaModenaMOD
106221810+820
D
W
W
L
W
3
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FCAscoli Calcio 1898 FCASC
10541166+1019
D
W
W
D
D
4
MantovaMantovaMAN
105321511+418
D
L
W
L
W
5
Hellas VeronaHellas VeronaVER
104331913+615
W
W
D
D
L
6
AvellinoAvellinoAVE
104331510+515
W
D
L
D
W
7
BeneventoBeneventoBEN
104331410+415
L
D
W
D
W
8
PisaPisaPIS
104331815+315
L
D
D
W
W
9
SudtirolSudtirolSUD
103521110+114
D
L
D
L
D
10
Calcio PadovaCalcio PadovaBSP
104241011-114
D
W
W
L
L
11
CremoneseCremoneseCRE
103341011-112
W
W
L
L
D
12
CesenaCesenaCES
102621114-312
D
W
L
D
L
13
S.S. ArezzoS.S. ArezzoARE
10325919-1011
D
L
L
W
D
14
Virtus EntellaVirtus EntellaVEN
102441112-110
L
D
L
W
D
15
CarrareseCarrareseCAR
10316913-410
L
W
L
W
W
16
Juve StabiaJuve StabiaJUV
10343111109
D
L
W
W
D
17
LR VicenzaLR VicenzaLRV
102351320-79
L
L
W
D
L
18
EmpoliEmpoliEMP
102261017-78
D
L
L
D
L
19
SampdoriaSampdoriaSAM
102261018-88
W
L
D
L
L
20
CatanzaroCatanzaroCAT
101361122-116
D
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Serie B, Juve Stabia are 16th and Arezzo are 13th.

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