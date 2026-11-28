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Eredivisie - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Fortuna Sittard Stadion

Fortuna Sittard vs sc Heerenveen: TV channel and live streams

Several channels and platforms are showing Fortuna Sittard vs sc Heerenveen live. Here are the TV and live-stream options.

Team news & squads

Fortuna Sittard are without Ole Romeny, Mattijs Branderhorst and Edouard Michut through injury. The hosts have no reported suspensions.

sc Heerenveen have no known injuries or suspensions. Neither team has a predicted line-up available yet, with further updates to follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Fortuna Sittard are unbeaten in their last five matches, with three wins and two draws. They last won 0-1 at Go Ahead Eagles. Before that, Fortuna drew 2-2 with Telstar and 1-1 with Feyenoord. They scored seven goals and conceded five across those five games.

sc Heerenveen have won their last five matches. Their latest result was a 1-3 win at FC Groningen, after a 5-3 victory over Feyenoord. Heerenveen scored 14 goals and conceded six, keeping clean sheets against NEC (1-0) and Excelsior Maassluis (0-2).

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting was in the Eredivisie on 25 April 2026, when sc Heerenveen beat Fortuna Sittard 2-1 at home. In their last five meetings, Fortuna have won twice, Heerenveen once and two matches have ended in draws. Fortuna scored 11 goals in that run and Heerenveen scored seven.

League table

Fortuna Sittard are seventh in the Eredivisie, immediately behind sixth-placed sc Heerenveen.