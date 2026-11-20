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Eredivisie - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Galgenwaard

FC Utrecht v SC Cambuur coverage: TV channel and live streams

FC Utrecht v SC Cambuur is live on ESPN via Ziggo, Watch ESPN and ESPN Extra. Canal+ Netherlands also shows the match.

Team news & squads

FC Utrecht are without the injured Noah Ohio, Kevin Paredes, Miliano Jonathans and Victor Jensen. Manager Anthony Correia has fewer options as a result. No players are suspended, but the absence of several forwards is a serious blow.

SC Cambuur have injury concerns of their own: Jasper Meijster, Wout Asselman and Damian Westerhof are unavailable to manager Johan Plat. No suspensions have been reported. Further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Recent form

FC Utrecht have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five matches. Their latest outing was a 3-2 home defeat to NEC on 8 November. Before that, Utrecht lost 4-2 to Telstar in a cup match. Their only Eredivisie win in this run came away to FC Twente, 2-1.

SC Cambuur have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five matches. Their latest game was a 5-2 defeat away to PSV. Before that, a 4-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles and a 6-1 victory over Willem II showed their attacking strength.

Previous meetings

The clubs last met in a friendly on 24 July 2026, when FC Utrecht won 1-0 at SC Cambuur's ground. Utrecht have won three of the last five meetings, while Cambuur have won once. The only draw was a 0-0 in the Eredivisie on 13 August 2022 at Stadion Galgenwaard.

League standings

FC Utrecht are currently 14th in the Eredivisie, while SC Cambuur are 10th.