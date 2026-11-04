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Conference League
team-logoFC Twente
De Grolsch Veste
team-logoPafos FC
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Where to watch FC Twente v Pafos: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
FC Twente vs Pafos FC
FC Twente
Pafos FC
Conference League

An overview of where you can watch the match between FC Twente and Pafos, along with the latest team news.

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crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
De Grolsch Veste

FC Twente v Pafos: TV channel and live streams

Ziggo Sport and Ziggo Go will show FC Twente v Pafos live. Here's how to watch from kick-off.

Ziggo Go

Ziggo Go

Watch here

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Watch here

Team news & squads

FC Twente vs Pafos FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. van den Brom

FC Twente have no known confirmed injuries or suspensions. Coach John van den Brom is expected to have a fit squad available, although the final line-up will not be announced until closer to kick-off.

At Pafos, there are no specific details on injured or suspended players either. Coach Ricardo Sa Pinto will announce his squad later, with updates to follow as more information becomes available.

Recent form

TWE

TWE - Form

THU
W1-0
UTR
L1-2
LRI
W1-4
AZ
W0-2
EXC
W0-9
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PAF

PAF - Form

ATA
L3-1
UES
D0-0
RIG
D1-1
SAL
D0-0
APO
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Four wins in their last five matches have FC Twente in excellent form, with just one defeat in that run. They thrashed Excelsior Rotterdam 9-0 in the Eredivisie on 1 November, having beaten Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 in the Conference League in their previous match. Across those five games, Twente scored 16 goals and conceded just four.

Pafos have drawn three, won one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Apollon Limassol on 31 October. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with Riga FC after a 3-1 defeat to Atalanta. Pafos scored four goals and conceded five across their last five matches.

Head-to-head meetings

The dataset has no record of a previous meeting between FC Twente and Pafos. Their match at De Grolsch Veste will therefore be a first for both clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

FC Twente sit fifth in the Conference League, while Pafos are 27th.

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