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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:30 Jan Louwers Stadion

Eindhoven v RKC Waalwijk coverage: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch Eindhoven v RKC Waalwijk live on the channels and streaming services below.

Team news & squads

Eindhoven have not announced any confirmed injuries or suspensions. Manager Jan Poortvliet has yet to release his expected line-up, with more information expected closer to kick-off.

RKC Waalwijk have made no official announcements about absentees or suspensions either. Coach Sander Duits has yet to publish an expected starting XI. Updates will follow as soon as they are available.

Recent form

Eindhoven have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Most recently, they won 1-2 away at VVV-Venlo. Before that, they lost 3-2 at home to Helmond Sport and went down 0-3 against Jong Ajax. Eindhoven scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five games.

RKC Waalwijk have a more balanced record: two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches. The visitors beat FC Den Bosch 4-0 in their latest game. Earlier this season, RKC lost 1-2 to Almere City but also picked up points against TOP Oss and De Graafschap. They scored nine goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-head matches

The clubs last met on 27 February 2026 in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, when RKC Waalwijk beat Eindhoven 2-1 at home. RKC Waalwijk have won two of their five most recent meetings, while Eindhoven have also won twice. One match ended with a different result. Eindhoven won their August 2025 meeting at the Jan Louwers Stadion 1-0.

League standings

Eindhoven currently sit 17th in the Eerste Divisie, while RKC Waalwijk occupy ninth place.