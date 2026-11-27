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Championship - Game Week 18 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Pride Park

Derby County vs Watford: TV channel and live stream

Viaplay are broadcasting Derby County vs Watford. The TV channel and live stream are listed below, with a link to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

John Eustace is in charge of Derby County, but details of injuries, suspensions and a predicted line-up are not yet available.

There are no details yet on Watford's injuries, suspensions or predicted line-up either. We'll update the team news shortly before kick-off when more information is available.

Recent form

Derby County have won one of their last five Championship matches and lost four (1-0-4). They last lost 3-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Derby also beat Bolton Wanderers 3-1. They scored four goals and conceded 14.

Watford have won once, drawn once and lost three times (1-1-3). They last lost 0-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Before that, Watford drew 0-0 with Middlesbrough and beat Lincoln City 1-0. The Hornets scored three goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-head record

The most recent meeting was in the Championship on 21 February 2026, when Watford beat Derby County 2-0 at home. Watford have won their last five meetings, scoring 11 goals to Derby County's four.

League positions

Derby County are 24th in the Championship, while Watford are 20th.