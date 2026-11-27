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Derby County vs Watford: TV channel and live stream
Viaplay are broadcasting Derby County vs Watford. The TV channel and live stream are listed below, with a link to watch the match live.
Team news & squads
Derby County vs Watford Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Eustace
John Eustace is in charge of Derby County, but details of injuries, suspensions and a predicted line-up are not yet available.
There are no details yet on Watford's injuries, suspensions or predicted line-up either. We'll update the team news shortly before kick-off when more information is available.
Recent form
Derby County have won one of their last five Championship matches and lost four (1-0-4). They last lost 3-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Derby also beat Bolton Wanderers 3-1. They scored four goals and conceded 14.
Watford have won once, drawn once and lost three times (1-1-3). They last lost 0-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Before that, Watford drew 0-0 with Middlesbrough and beat Lincoln City 1-0. The Hornets scored three goals and conceded eight.
Head-to-head record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting was in the Championship on 21 February 2026, when Watford beat Derby County 2-0 at home. Watford have won their last five meetings, scoring 11 goals to Derby County's four.
League positions
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|17
|10
|5
|2
|34
|20
|+14
|35
W
W
D
L
W
|2
|17
|11
|2
|4
|27
|19
|+8
|35
W
W
W
W
W
|3
|17
|10
|4
|3
|31
|19
|+12
|34
W
W
D
W
W
|4
|17
|9
|5
|3
|30
|15
|+15
|32
W
L
W
W
W
|5
|17
|9
|5
|3
|28
|18
|+10
|32
W
D
W
D
W
|6
|17
|9
|5
|3
|32
|16
|+16
|28
D
W
L
D
W
|7
|17
|7
|7
|3
|26
|19
|+7
|28
D
W
W
D
L
|8
|17
|8
|3
|6
|25
|22
|+3
|27
L
D
L
L
W
|9
|17
|7
|5
|5
|26
|20
|+6
|26
D
W
L
W
W
|10
|17
|7
|5
|5
|22
|19
|+3
|26
W
D
L
W
D
|11
|17
|8
|1
|8
|35
|26
|+9
|25
D
W
W
W
W
|12
|17
|7
|4
|6
|25
|25
|0
|25
W
D
W
L
L
|13
|17
|6
|6
|5
|38
|25
|+13
|24
L
D
L
D
L
|14
|17
|5
|7
|5
|20
|21
|-1
|22
D
W
D
W
L
|15
|17
|5
|5
|7
|18
|25
|-7
|20
W
L
W
L
L
|16
|17
|5
|4
|8
|17
|27
|-10
|19
D
L
L
L
W
|17
|17
|4
|6
|7
|28
|33
|-5
|18
L
L
W
D
L
|18
|17
|5
|3
|9
|24
|30
|-6
|18
L
L
L
L
W
|19
|17
|5
|3
|9
|22
|33
|-11
|18
L
D
L
W
L
|20
|17
|4
|3
|10
|13
|28
|-15
|15
L
L
D
W
L
|21
|17
|4
|3
|10
|15
|31
|-16
|15
L
L
L
L
L
|22
|17
|3
|3
|11
|18
|31
|-13
|12
W
D
W
L
L
|23
|17
|1
|8
|8
|24
|35
|-11
|11
L
D
L
D
D
|24
|17
|2
|4
|11
|14
|35
|-21
|10
L
L
W
L
L
Derby County are 24th in the Championship, while Watford are 20th.