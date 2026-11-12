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EURO U21 Qualification
team-logoDenmark U21
team-logoNetherlands U21
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch Denmark U21 v Netherlands U21: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and recent form of both teams

TV Guide & Streaming
Denmark U21 vs Netherlands U21
Denmark U21
Netherlands U21
EURO U21 Qualification

An overview of where to watch Denmark U21 v the Netherlands U21, along with the latest team news.

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EURO U21 Qualification - Final

Denmark U21 v Netherlands U21: TV channel and live streams

ESPN, available via Ziggo, and Canal+ will show Denmark U21 v Netherlands U21 live. You can also stream the match via Watch ESPN. Direct links to the streaming services are below.

ESPN via Ziggo

ESPN via Ziggo

Watch it here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch it here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch it here

Team news & squads

Denmark U21 have yet to announce any injuries, suspensions or an expected line-up. Further information will follow when it becomes available ahead of the match.

For Netherlands U21, there is no news yet on absentees or the likely starting XI. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Recent form

DEN

DEN - Form

BLR
W0-1
WAL
W4-0
BLR
W2-0
AUT
D1-1
BEL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
NDL

NDL - Form

NOR
L3-2
BEL
W2-1
NOR
D0-0
SVN
W2-4
BIH
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Over their last five matches, Denmark U21 have won three and drawn two, without a defeat. They most recently drew 0-0 with Belgium U21 after a 1-1 draw against Austria U21. Before those draws, they beat Belarus U21 2-0 and Wales U21 4-0, pointing to strong home form.

Netherlands U21 have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. They most recently beat Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 4-0, having previously defeated Slovenia U21 2-4. Their 3-2 defeat against Norway U21 was the only other result in that run in which they dropped points.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

Denmark U21DrawNetherlands U21
2
1
2
EURO U21
Netherlands U21 badge
Netherlands U21
NDL
1
Denmark U21 badge
Denmark U21
DEN
2
FT
Friendlies U21
Denmark U21 badge
Denmark U21
DEN
1
Netherlands U21 badge
Netherlands U21
NDL
3
FT
Friendlies U21
Netherlands U21 badge
Netherlands U21
NDL
2
Denmark U21 badge
Denmark U21
DEN
1
FT
Friendlies U21
Netherlands U21 badge
Netherlands U21
NDL
1
Denmark U21 badge
Denmark U21
DEN
3
FT
EURO U21
Denmark U21 badge
Denmark U21
DEN
1
Netherlands U21 badge
Netherlands U21
NDL
1
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

On 15 June 2025, Denmark U21 beat Netherlands U21 2-1 in their most recent meeting at the EURO U21 tournament. In the four documented previous matches, Netherlands U21 won twice and Denmark U21 also won twice, with one draw.

Standings

Denmark U21 are currently second in Group I of EURO U21 qualifying. Netherlands U21 are also second in Group G.

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