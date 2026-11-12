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EURO U21 Qualification - Final 13 Nov 2026 - 12:30

Denmark U21 v Netherlands U21: TV channel and live streams

ESPN, available via Ziggo, and Canal+ will show Denmark U21 v Netherlands U21 live. You can also stream the match via Watch ESPN. Direct links to the streaming services are below.

Team news & squads

Denmark U21 have yet to announce any injuries, suspensions or an expected line-up. Further information will follow when it becomes available ahead of the match.

For Netherlands U21, there is no news yet on absentees or the likely starting XI. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Recent form

Over their last five matches, Denmark U21 have won three and drawn two, without a defeat. They most recently drew 0-0 with Belgium U21 after a 1-1 draw against Austria U21. Before those draws, they beat Belarus U21 2-0 and Wales U21 4-0, pointing to strong home form.

Netherlands U21 have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. They most recently beat Bosnia and Herzegovina U21 4-0, having previously defeated Slovenia U21 2-4. Their 3-2 defeat against Norway U21 was the only other result in that run in which they dropped points.

Head-to-head meetings

On 15 June 2025, Denmark U21 beat Netherlands U21 2-1 in their most recent meeting at the EURO U21 tournament. In the four documented previous matches, Netherlands U21 won twice and Denmark U21 also won twice, with one draw.

Standings

Denmark U21 are currently second in Group I of EURO U21 qualifying. Netherlands U21 are also second in Group G.