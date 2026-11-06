Where to watch Benevento-Avellino on TV and online: channel, date, time and line-ups?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere you might face geographical restrictions? A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, smartphone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Activate the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or sign in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Serie B - Game Week 11 7 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Ciro Vigorito

DAZN and LaB Channel will broadcast Benevento v Avellino live. The available TV and streaming channels are listed below.

At the Stadio Ciro Vigorito in Benevento, the Campanian derby brings together two teams with different ambitions and sharply contrasting recent form. Antonio Floro Flores and Alessandro Nesta face each other in the 2026/27 Serie B season.

Benevento have struggled for consistency. A 2-0 defeat to Cremonese in their last league game slowed their progress after a 1-1 draw with Catanzaro. Floro Flores needs steadier results to keep their play-off ambitions alive.

By contrast, Avellino arrive with the wind in their sails. They beat Pisa 2-0 in the latest round of Serie B matches, strengthening their ambitions near the top of the table and giving Nesta reason for optimism.

The Campanian derby means more to both sets of supporters than three points. They know each other well, and the atmosphere at the Vigorito promises to be intense from the first minute.

For Benevento, a home win is a necessity. Avellino have a chance to extend their positive run away from home.

Read on for the team news, recent form and previous meetings ahead of Benevento v Avellino.

Team news

Antonio Floro Flores has yet to announce Benevento's official line-up or report any unavailable players or squad members one booking away from suspension. Further updates on his selections will come in the hours before kick-off.

At Avellino, Alessandro Nesta has not announced his probable line-up or listed the players unavailable for this away trip. The latest squad news will follow close to kick-off.

Recent form

Benevento have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie B matches. They lost 2-0 to Cremonese last time out after drawing 1-1 with Catanzaro. Floro Flores's side also beat Arezzo 3-0 and Cesena 2-0 during that period, scoring eight goals and conceding six overall.

Avellino head into the derby with three wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five league outings. They beat Pisa 2-0 last time out, after a 1-1 draw with Virtus Entella and a 0-1 defeat to Calcio Padova. Nesta's side have scored nine goals and conceded four in that period, with one of the competition's most productive attacks.

Previous meetings

Avellino hosted Benevento in their most recent meeting, winning 2-1 in Serie C in March 2025. Across the five available meetings, Avellino have three wins to Benevento's one, with one draw. Most took place in Serie C. Their only previous Serie B meeting came in May 2017, when Benevento won 2-1 at home.

League table

In Serie B, Avellino sit sixth, one place above seventh-placed Benevento.