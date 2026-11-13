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Eerste Divisie
team-logoAlmere City FC
Yanmar Hanasaka Stadion
team-logoHelmond Sport
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch Almere City v Helmond Sport: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
Almere City FC vs Helmond Sport
Almere City FC
Helmond Sport
Eerste Divisie

An overview of where you can watch the match between Almere City and Helmond Sport, along with the latest team news.

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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 15
Yanmar Hanasaka Stadion

Almere City v Helmond Sport: TV channel and live streams

You can watch Almere City v Helmond Sport live on ESPN via Ziggo and Watch ESPN. The viewing options are below.

ESPN via Ziggo

ESPN via Ziggo

Watch it here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch it here

Team news & squads

Almere City FC vs Helmond Sport Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Dastgir

Anoush Dastgir is Almere City's head coach. The home side have announced no confirmed injuries or suspensions, with more information on their probable line-up expected closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, Frederik Frans is in charge. Helmond Sport have made no official injury or suspension announcements either. We'll add updates as soon as that information becomes available.

Recent form

ALC

ALC - Form

EMM
L2-1
ROD
L2-3
TEL
W0-2
RKC
W1-2
AAR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
HEL

HEL - Form

NAC
L0-2
AAR
L5-4
WII
L3-4
EIN
W3-2
VOL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Almere City have won three of their last five matches and lost two. They beat Jong AZ Alkmaar 1-3 away in their most recent league match on 6 November, having earlier beaten RKC Waalwijk 1-2. Their defeats came against Roda JC (2-3) and FC Emmen (a 2-1 loss).

Just one of Helmond Sport's last five matches ended in victory, a 3-2 home win over Eindhoven on 30 October. They lost their most recent match 2-3 at home to FC Volendam. Helmond also fell to Jong AZ Alkmaar (5-4) and NAC Breda (0-2), while Willem II knocked them out of the KNVB Cup (3-4).

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

Almere City FCDrawHelmond Sport
1
1
3
Eerste Divisie
Almere City FC badge
Almere City FC
ALC
0
Helmond Sport badge
Helmond Sport
HEL
1
FT
Eerste Divisie
Helmond Sport badge
Helmond Sport
HEL
2
Almere City FC badge
Almere City FC
ALC
1
FT
Eerste Divisie
Almere City FC badge
Almere City FC
ALC
0
Helmond Sport badge
Helmond Sport
HEL
0
FT
Eerste Divisie
Helmond Sport badge
Helmond Sport
HEL
3
Almere City FC badge
Almere City FC
ALC
0
FT
Eerste Divisie
Almere City FC badge
Almere City FC
ALC
3
Helmond Sport badge
Helmond Sport
HEL
0
FT
4Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

Helmond Sport won the clubs' most recent meeting 0-1 in Almere on 13 February 2026 in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. They had also won 2-1 at home in October 2025. Across the five most recent meetings, Almere City have two wins, Helmond Sport have two and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
HeraclesHeraclesHER
1411214415+2935
W
W
D
W
W
2
VVV-VenloVVV-VenloVEN
149233722+1529
D
W
W
D
W
3
Almere City FCAlmere City FCALC
149143014+1628
W
W
L
L
W
4
NAC BredaNAC BredaNAC
147432520+525
D
W
D
W
W
5
Roda JC KerkradeRoda JC KerkradeROD
147431817+125
L
W
W
W
D
6
FC EmmenFC EmmenEMM
148152626025
L
L
W
W
W
7
FC VolendamFC VolendamVOL
147163324+922
W
L
W
D
W
8
MVV MaastrichtMVV MaastrichtMAA
146261929-1020
W
L
D
L
L
9
FC Den BoschFC Den BoschBOS
145452422+219
D
W
D
W
W
10
VitesseVitesseVIT
135351718-118
D
L
W
L
D
11
RKC WaalwijkRKC WaalwijkRKC
143832320+317
D
L
D
D
L
12
Jong AZ AlkmaarJong AZ AlkmaarAAR
145273331+217
L
L
W
D
L
13
Jong PSVJong PSVJPS
144551822-417
D
L
W
L
D
14
Jong AjaxJong AjaxJOA
144462230-816
W
D
D
W
L
15
De GraafschapDe GraafschapGRA
134361727-1015
W
D
L
W
D
16
TOP OssTOP OssFCO
144282023-314
D
L
D
L
W
17
Helmond SportHelmond SportHEL
143382531-612
L
W
L
L
L
18
FC DordrechtFC DordrechtDOR
143381834-1612
D
L
L
W
L
19
Jong FC UtrechtJong FC UtrechtJOU
143292334-1111
D
W
L
L
L
20
FC EindhovenFC EindhovenEIN
143291831-1311
L
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff

In the Eerste Divisie, Almere City sit third, while Helmond Sport are at the bottom of the table in 17th place.

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