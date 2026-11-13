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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 15 14 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Yanmar Hanasaka Stadion

Almere City v Helmond Sport: TV channel and live streams

You can watch Almere City v Helmond Sport live on ESPN via Ziggo and Watch ESPN. The viewing options are below.

Team news & squads

Anoush Dastgir is Almere City's head coach. The home side have announced no confirmed injuries or suspensions, with more information on their probable line-up expected closer to kick-off.

For the visitors, Frederik Frans is in charge. Helmond Sport have made no official injury or suspension announcements either. We'll add updates as soon as that information becomes available.

Recent form

Almere City have won three of their last five matches and lost two. They beat Jong AZ Alkmaar 1-3 away in their most recent league match on 6 November, having earlier beaten RKC Waalwijk 1-2. Their defeats came against Roda JC (2-3) and FC Emmen (a 2-1 loss).

Just one of Helmond Sport's last five matches ended in victory, a 3-2 home win over Eindhoven on 30 October. They lost their most recent match 2-3 at home to FC Volendam. Helmond also fell to Jong AZ Alkmaar (5-4) and NAC Breda (0-2), while Willem II knocked them out of the KNVB Cup (3-4).

Head-to-head meetings

Helmond Sport won the clubs' most recent meeting 0-1 in Almere on 13 February 2026 in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. They had also won 2-1 at home in October 2025. Across the five most recent meetings, Almere City have two wins, Helmond Sport have two and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

In the Eerste Divisie, Almere City sit third, while Helmond Sport are at the bottom of the table in 17th place.