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Eredivisie - Game Week 13 22 Nov 2026 - 08:30 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax v ADO Den Haag coverage: TV channel and online live streams

You can watch the match live on ESPN via Ziggo, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. Direct links to the live streams are below.

Team news & squads

Ajax coach Michel will be without the injured Simon Adingra, Kasper Dolberg and Anton Gaaei. The probable line-up is not yet available. Updates should follow closer to the match.

Injuries also rule out Pascal Mulder, Luka Reischl and Alex Pozo for ADO Den Haag. The visitors have yet to confirm their line-up, with more information expected closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Ajax have won four and drawn one of their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 2-2 with FC Twente on 8 November. Before that, Ajax beat FC Midtjylland 6-1 in the Conference League and AZ 1-0. They scored 11 goals and conceded four across those five games.

ADO Den Haag have won two of their last five matches and lost three. Their most recent win came against Sparta Rotterdam, 3-1 on 7 November. After that, ADO lost 0-1 to PEC Zwolle and were beaten by Excelsior '31 in the KNVB Cup (1-1 after extra time). They scored six goals and conceded seven during that period.

Head-to-head record

The clubs last met in the Eredivisie on 21 March 2021, when Ajax beat ADO Den Haag 5-0 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Ajax won four of the five head-to-head matches for which results are available, while ADO Den Haag won none. Ajax scored 22 goals across those five matches, compared with four for ADO.

League standings

Ajax are currently third in the Eredivisie, while ADO Den Haag sit 17th.