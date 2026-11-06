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Eredivisie - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Bingoal Stadion

How to watch ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam: TV channel and live streams

You can watch ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam live on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+ and Watch ESPN. The options for following the match live are below.

Team news & squads

ADO Den Haag are without Luka Reischl and Alex Pozo through injury. Coach Levi Schwiebbe has no further suspensions to deal with at present. Updates on the probable line-up will follow closer to kick-off.

Without Max de Ligt, who is injured, Sparta travel with no further suspensions for Rogier Meijer's side to contend with. Their expected line-up will follow later.

Recent form

ADO Den Haag have won one, lost three and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions. They lost their most recent match 1-0 to PEC Zwolle, having previously gone down 2-3 to sc Heerenveen. Their 2-1 win over PSV was a high point. ADO scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Over their last five matches, Sparta have won two, lost two and drawn one. The Rotterdam side won 2-3 at FC Groningen last weekend, having previously drawn 3-3 at Go Ahead Eagles. Sparta scored twelve goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Head-to-head meetings

Sparta won the most recent meeting with ADO Den Haag 0-2 in a friendly on 12 July 2025. Of their five most recent meetings, Sparta have won three, the clubs have drawn once and ADO have won once, a 2-0 KNVB Cup victory on 20 December 2023.

Standings

ADO Den Haag sit 17th in the Eredivisie, while Sparta Rotterdam are 11th.