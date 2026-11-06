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Eredivisie
team-logoADO Den Haag
Bingoal Stadion
team-logoSparta Rotterdam
Anggi Riwanto
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Where to watch ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam: TV channel, online live stream, kick-off time and both teams’ recent form

TV Guide & Streaming
ADO Den Haag vs Sparta Rotterdam
ADO Den Haag
Sparta Rotterdam
Eredivisie

An overview of where to watch the match between ADO Den Haag and Sparta Rotterdam, along with the latest team news.

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crest
Eredivisie - Game Week 12
Bingoal Stadion

How to watch ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam: TV channel and live streams

You can watch ADO Den Haag v Sparta Rotterdam live on ESPN via Ziggo, Canal+ and Watch ESPN. The options for following the match live are below.

ESPN via Ziggo

ESPN via Ziggo

Watch here

Canal+

Canal+

Watch here

Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN

Watch here

Team news & squads

ADO Den Haag vs Sparta Rotterdam Probable lineups

4-3-3
ADO Den Haag crest
ADO Den Haag
HAA
Formation
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
5-4-1
K. NikiemaK. NikiemaP. MulderP. MulderM. WaemM. WaemO. RaterinkO. RaterinkM. HokkeM. HokkeE. RottierE. RottierM. SinM. SinJ. KiloJ. KiloC. PeupionC. PeupionN. ThomasN. ThomasY. EduardoY. EduardoM. BrouwerM. BrouwerM. YoungM. YoungT. QuinteroT. QuinteroL. MartesL. MartesB. KuipersB. KuipersB. Martins IndiB. Martins IndiR. van CruijsenR. van CruijsenI. BabadiI. BabadiM. van BergenM. van Bergenteam-logoC. HatenboerM. ZonneveldM. Zonneveld
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
4-3-3
ADO Den Haag

Starting XI

Sparta Rotterdam

Manager

  • L. Schwiebbe
  • R. Meijer

ADO Den Haag are without Luka Reischl and Alex Pozo through injury. Coach Levi Schwiebbe has no further suspensions to deal with at present. Updates on the probable line-up will follow closer to kick-off.

Without Max de Ligt, who is injured, Sparta travel with no further suspensions for Rogier Meijer's side to contend with. Their expected line-up will follow later.

Recent form

HAA

HAA - Form

TEL
D2-2
PSV
W2-1
HEE
L2-3
E31
L1-1
ZWO
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SPA

SPA - Form

GAE
D3-3
WII
W3-2
AJX
L1-2
SIT
L2-2
GRO
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ADO Den Haag have won one, lost three and drawn one of their last five matches in all competitions. They lost their most recent match 1-0 to PEC Zwolle, having previously gone down 2-3 to sc Heerenveen. Their 2-1 win over PSV was a high point. ADO scored seven goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Over their last five matches, Sparta have won two, lost two and drawn one. The Rotterdam side won 2-3 at FC Groningen last weekend, having previously drawn 3-3 at Go Ahead Eagles. Sparta scored twelve goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Head-to-head meetings

Head to Head

ADO Den HaagDrawSparta Rotterdam
1
1
3
Club Friendlies
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
0
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
2
FT
Club Friendlies
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
0
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
1
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
1
FT
KNVB Cup
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
2
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
0
FT
Club Friendlies
ADO Den Haag badge
ADO Den Haag
HAA
1
Sparta Rotterdam badge
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Sparta won the most recent meeting with ADO Den Haag 0-2 in a friendly on 12 July 2025. Of their five most recent meetings, Sparta have won three, the clubs have drawn once and ADO have won once, a 2-0 KNVB Cup victory on 20 December 2023.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
117403312+2125
D
D
W
W
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
117313013+1724
W
W
W
D
D
3
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
117223513+2223
W
D
L
W
L
4
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
117222810+1823
W
W
L
D
W
5
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
116232013+720
L
L
D
L
W
6
Fortuna SittardFortuna SittardSIT
115421818019
D
W
D
D
W
7
SC HeerenveenSC HeerenveenHEE
115331913+618
W
W
W
L
W
8
FC GroningenFC GroningenGRO
114342624+215
L
D
L
W
W
9
CambuurCambuurCAM
114342322+115
W
W
D
W
D
10
Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead EaglesGAE
113532327-414
L
W
L
D
D
11
Sparta RotterdamSparta RotterdamSPA
113352026-612
W
L
W
D
L
12
FC UtrechtFC UtrechtUTR
113351931-1212
L
D
W
W
L
13
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
112541719-211
L
D
D
D
D
14
PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleZWO
113261223-1111
W
D
W
L
L
15
ExcelsiorExcelsiorEXC
113261628-1211
L
L
L
L
D
16
TelstarTelstarTEL
112361623-79
W
L
L
D
L
17
ADO Den HaagADO Den HaagHAA
111371324-116
L
L
W
D
D
18
Willem IIWillem IIWII
110291039-292
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

ADO Den Haag sit 17th in the Eredivisie, while Sparta Rotterdam are 11th.

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