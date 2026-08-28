The Europa League league phase draw takes place on Friday at 13:00. AZ and NEC, among others, will then discover which eight clubs they will face in the coming months in the billion-ball competition. In this article, Voetbalzone sets out which opponents both clubs can draw and where the draw will be shown.

The participating teams in the Europa League league phase, the full pot allocation, the possible opponents for AZ and NEC and the match dates are all listed below. The draw can be watched live on television and online from 13:00.

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How does the draw work?

Since 2024, the draw has not been carried out with traditional balls but by computer, which decides the opponents. AZ and NEC will each face eight opponents, two teams from each Pot. Those Pots are based on the UEFA club coefficients. All clubs play four away matches and four at home.

The teams that finish 1st to 8th qualify directly for the round of 16. Teams placed 9th to 24th go into a play-off round. Those who end up 25th to 36th are eliminated and do not drop into the Conference League either.

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What does the pot allocation look like?

Pot 1: Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, AZ, Olympiakos Piraeus, Real Sociedad, Olympique Marseille

Pot 2: Ferencváros, Viktoria Plzen, Union Sint-Gillis, Dinamo Zagreb, Red Bull Salzburg, Celtic, Sparta Prague, Stade Rennes, RSC Anderlecht

Pot 3: Sturm Graz, Lech Poznan, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Sunderland, NK Celje, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Omonia Nicosia, Celta de Vigo

Pot 4: TSG Hoffenheim, Besiktas, União Torreense, Hapoel Beer Sheva, NEC, OFI Heraklion, Lillestrøm SK, Levski Sofia, Ararat Armenia

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Who are the possible opponents for AZ and NEC?

Both clubs will face two teams from each Pot, including their own. Clubs from the same country still cannot meet in the league phase. PSV and Feyenoord therefore also avoid eachother for the time being. Four away matches and four home matches will be played.

What time is the Europa League draw?

In Monaco, the draw will take place on Friday 28 August and starts at 13:00.

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Which channel is showing the Europa League draw live?

Ziggo Sport hold the broadcasting rights in the Netherlands for all European club competitions, so they will also show the Europa League draw live. The broadcast starts at 12:30 on the channel's main station, Ziggo Sport 1.

If you are not a subscriber, you can follow the draw for free via the livestream offered by UEFA on its official website.

When will AZ and NEC play in the Europa League?

These are the match dates for the Europa League league phase in the 2026/27 season:

Matchday 1: 16-17 September 2026

Matchday 2: 15 October 2026

Matchday 3: 22 October 2026

Matchday 4: 5 November 2026

Matchday 5: 26 November 2026

Matchday 6: 10 December 2026

Matchday 7: 21 January 2027

Matchday 8: 28 January 2027