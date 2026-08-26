The Santiago Bernabéu is bracing for an exceptional night this Wednesday. Real Madrid want to build on their hard-fought 2-1 win over Espanyol with another victory against Real Sociedad, but the spotlight will fall on one man returning to his old home: José Mourinho.

The "Special One" is back in Madrid, and his return has thrown up questions. Is this the same boisterous Mourinho who set dressing rooms and touchlines ablaze? The answer came from the heart of the Madrid media, where journalists Tomás Roncero and Antonio Romero analysed "the calm Mourinho" on the "SER Deportivos" programme on Cadena SER radio.

Roncero reckons the essence hasn't changed, but that time has taught the Portuguese a great deal. "He will keep his distinctive style, because everyone has their own personality, but people change, we all evolve, you know what you need to build on from your successes, and you do not repeat the mistakes you made," he said.

This calm, Roncero stresses, is no act. It's a harsh lesson drawn from 13 years of experience. "What is inside him now is not an act. He is trying to send a message that he knows very well what should not be done, he knows that Madrid is his last chance to return to the elite, and he will not let it slip," he added.

The volcano could still erupt, though, and Roncero warned as much the moment anything touches the core of the competition. "If he is subjected to a wrong refereeing decision or anything happens with Barcelona, the Mourinho we know will return. He will storm onto the touchline and go after the referee. That is natural in his character. The difference is that now he will not look for problems in the wrong place, which is what he used to do," he explained.

A few months ago, the famous Madrid journalist counted himself among the sceptics about Mourinho's return. Now he's sold on the new version. "The calm Mourinho, the composed Mourinho, I like him now. We will see what happens, his fans are delighted, and those of us who doubted have seen his development."

Mourinho is "the perfect surgeon" Real Madrid need, according to Roncero, especially after a season that collapsed into chaos and left internal wounds. The reason is his prestige. "The moment he walks into the dressing room, however intense your focus is, you will think: what a coach! Just as Zidane commanded respect simply for being Zidane, and like Ancelotti with his personality."

Roncero added a precise comparison: "As for Mourinho, you cannot mess with him, you can play better or worse, but if you mess with Mourinho, he will not let it go."

Antonio Romero, meanwhile, urged caution. Don't be fooled entirely by this calm, he said, recalling that Mourinho has hardly strayed far from controversy. He pointed to the Real Madrid and Benfica clash in the Champions League, his provocative celebration, his criticism of Vinícius and his refusal to sit in the VIP box.

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Roncero signed off with a prediction about the fans: "He will receive a warm round of applause at the Bernabéu, I do not say a full standing ovation, but there will certainly be general applause, he will not wade into that chaos again."