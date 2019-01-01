When is the Afcon 2019 match between Morocco and Benin and how can I watch?
Comments()
Gettyimages
Despite winning all their group stage matches, Morocco have been far from convincing. The Herve Renard coached side recorded three consecutive 1-0 victories over Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa, perhaps a sign of fortitude, experience and mettle, but they will have to dig even deeper against a hardworking Benin side who've not conceded in their last two matches.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The first Round of 16 match has been scheduled for 18:00 ((GMT+2) on Friday, July 05.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|LocalTime
|Time (Morocco)
|Match
|Channel
|05/07/19
|18:00
|17:00
|Morocco v Benin
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Al Salam Stadium, Caioro.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.