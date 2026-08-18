When Guardiola's world was shaken: divorce, tears and a "wolf" behind Manchester City's doors

A new documentary lifts the lid on Pep Guardiola's final years with Manchester City, laying bare the crises the Spanish coach endured both personally and within the club.

Produced by Amazon Prime, the documentary series charts a punishing period that turned Guardiola's private life upside down, brought him close to walking away from City and ended with the emotional exit of Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola signed a new contract with City in November 2024. Yet the series reveals just how close he came to not extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium, with a run of events forcing him to rethink his future with the team.

In one scene, Guardiola tells director Kevin Macdonald that, after his side lost four consecutive matches in 2024, he told the club's management: "Maybe it's over."

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak admits he doubted his own ability to convince the Spanish coach to carry on. "Do you know the story of the boy who cried wolf, the boy who kept shouting: the wolf is coming?" Al Mubarak said. "He is that boy. I always managed to convince him, but last year I realised he had actually seen the wolf this time."

Crises on and off the pitch

The turmoil landed in the middle of a brutal season for City. Trouble came from every direction: the 115 charges brought against the club for breaching the Premier League's financial rules, and the long-term injury to Rodri, winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Guardiola was also fighting a personal battle after separating from his wife. His state of mind sparked widespread speculation when he turned up with multiple scratches on his head and nose following the thrilling 3-3 draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League in November 2024.

Guardiola himself never accepted that his personal problems affected his work. But Manel Estiarte, one of the longest-serving members of his coaching staff, spoke about the players' concerns over the change in their coach's behaviour.

"They were worried because Pep was tense," Estiarte said. "He was sad, and he was different, and I was the only one who knew why. I said to the team: please, you have to understand that you are not playing under a coach who might sometimes be impulsive or sharp-tempered or moody. You are seeing a human being going through a divorce."

Guardiola opened up to his players about his personal circumstances during a match City lost to Juventus in the Champions League in December 2024.

"Guys, I want to confide something in you," he told them. "I have separated from the most beautiful woman on earth, my wife or my ex-wife. I love her beyond words, but we have lost the passion."

He added: "Do I love her? Yes, of course. And does she love me? Yes. But we have lost the passion. How do you play football? You play driven by something that comes from within. Where is the passion? In your lives, and whatever you do, do it with passion. I don't just want a good player, I want players who have passion."

Harsh messages from Guardiola

Alongside the scenes that show Guardiola buried in the details and tactical plans, the series captures moment after moment of the Spanish coach delivering frank and brutal addresses to his players.

After one defeat, Guardiola let his team have it. "I work for you, and I put my life, including my divorce and being away from my family and everything else, aside for all of you," he said. "And what do you give in return?"

He added: "The performance you all put in, it's shameful, guys. When I see that, I feel exhausted and drained, and I want to resign. When you play this way, I feel alone."

Elsewhere, Guardiola warned his players they "would get a new coach" if their level did not improve.

He also spoke about using a knife to pierce his players' hearts. On other occasions he insisted the players embrace one another, and embrace him too before matches, while at other times he linked the declining performance to the coldness of their celebrations after scoring goals.

De Bruyne's departure pains Guardiola

City set about rebuilding an ageing squad across the winter and summer transfer windows.

In came French winger Rayan Cherki. Out went Kevin De Bruyne, winner of 16 titles during 10 years with the team.

De Bruyne did not want to leave. The series shows the Belgian star deeply affected, crying as he spoke about the impact of the decision on his family.

Guardiola called parting with De Bruyne one of the hardest calls he ever had to make. "It breaks my heart," he said. "That era we lived through, without Kevin, forget it completely. He was crying here, in the office. My God."

He added: "I have great feelings for this player, we lived through amazing moments together. But in the end, you have to be more ruthless and rational."

City's sporting director, Hugo Viana, admitted there were question marks over Rayan Cherki's behaviour before signing him for 30 million pounds in June 2025.

The French player was brought in partly to fill the void left by De Bruyne. Viana was candid: "The information we had about Cherki was not entirely positive. Everyone was aware of his abilities and talent, but there was a prevailing idea that he was a chaotic player."

Cherki answered those doubts fast. He became one of City's standout players last season, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in 33 Premier League matches, the second highest rate of assists in the competition.