Sergio Caranza, the man in charge of editorial production for La Liga, has sparked fresh controversy over refereeing and television broadcasting. He admitted the production team chose not to show a replay of Arda Guler's challenge on Peque Fernandez during Real Madrid's match with Sevilla, raising questions about how footage shown to the public is selected.

Speaking on Cope radio, Caranza acknowledged that footage of the incident existed. The decision in that moment, he stressed, was simply not to show it, a call he justified on the editorial criteria the production team relies on while managing a live broadcast.

The decision not to replay the footage was an editorial one taken by the production team, Caranza confirmed, denying any pressure or prior instructions over which incidents to show or ignore.

"It was an editorial decision by the replay unit, and what I want to confirm is that we work without any pressure, and we can make the decisions we see as appropriate. There are no instructions to show particular footage or not to show it," he added.

Those working in broadcasting must stay professional despite their sporting loyalties, the production chief insisted. Everyone may support a team, but they have to leave that affiliation outside their work.

On the possible foul before one of Kylian Mbappe's goals, Caranza explained that replaying footage and choosing the right angles rests with the production team. The priority, he stressed, remains respecting the live broadcast and keeping replays to a minimum.

Play continued after the referee decided to let it go on, he pointed out, and then the goal came. Had the video technology intervened and stopped play to review the incident, the production team would have shown it and hunted for the right angles.