“What’s got into Bruno Fernandes?”: Manchester United captain causes a stir again just days after publicly criticising the manager

The Portuguese liked an Instagram post that read: "Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care." The Manchester Evening News published a screenshot of the like and criticised it. "What has got into Bruno Fernandes? He's usually above this sort of thing, and now he's liking silly reels like a moody teenager," the journalist wrote.

"It's completely understandable that he's frustrated after sacrificing the best years of his career for a club that keeps going downhill. But first he let Michael Carrick down, and now he's acting like Garnacho on social media," the reporter added.

During his time at United, Garnacho had caused unrest with several posts making his dissatisfaction with his situation clear. Last week, after the 4-1 Champions League defeat in Como, Bruno Fernandes blamed coach Carrick for the loss, accusing him of failing to press.

Why have Bruno Fernandes and coach Michael Carrick fallen out?

Carrick then left his captain out of the starting line-up for Sunday's home league match against Bournemouth, leaving him to stew on the bench. Without the attacking midfielder, United lost 3-0, putting the coach's position under serious pressure. The English media expect Carrick to be sacked this week. If the coach leaves, Bruno Fernandes could return to the team.

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Bruno Fernandes, 32, has played for the Red Devils since 2020. United once considered him worth the €65 million transfer fee they paid Sporting Lisbon. His contract at Old Trafford runs until the end of the season.