The Portuguese player liked an Instagram post that read: "Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care." The Manchester Evening News published a screenshot of the like and criticised him for it. "What has got into Bruno Fernandes? He's normally above this sort of thing, and now he's liking stupid reels like a moody teenager," the journalist wrote.

The reporter added: "It's entirely understandable that he's frustrated after sacrificing the best years of his career for a club that keeps going downhill. But first he let Michael Carrick down, and now he's doing a Garnacho on social media."

During his time at United, Garnacho caused unrest with several posts in which he made his dissatisfaction with his situation clear. Last week, after the 4-1 Champions League defeat in Como, Bruno Fernandes blamed coach Carrick for the loss, accusing him of failing to press.

Why have Bruno Fernandes and coach Michael Carrick fallen out?

Carrick then dropped his captain to the bench for Sunday's home league match against Bournemouth. Without the attacking midfielder, United lost 3-0, putting the manager's job under serious threat. English media expect Carrick to be sacked as early as this week. Should the coach leave, the way would be clear for Bruno Fernandes to return to the team.

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Since 2020, the 32-year-old Bruno Fernandes has played for the Red Devils. United once considered him worth the €65 million transfer fee paid to Sporting Lisbon. His contract at Old Trafford runs until the end of the season.