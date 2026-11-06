Hours before a clash that could redraw the top of La Liga, Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo delivered a message that leaves no room for interpretation. It was aimed squarely at his Argentine star Julián Álvarez: play and score, because at the Metropolitano there is no place for apologies, only for goals.

The Metropolitano hosts Atlético Madrid against Barcelona next Sunday, a decisive meeting between two sides split by just two points. Atlético are desperate for a win in front of their own fans, a result that would snatch top spot from Barcelona.

Cerezo spoke to the Spanish media ahead of the game, touching on several issues around the team and oozing confidence about their chances.

What after the apology?

Álvarez dominated the build-up. The Argentine forward faces a very special match, and Cerezo made no secret of what he wants from him: a standout performance.

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"It is a very special match for him," the president said. "But I think he has already apologised, admitted his mistake, and now what he has to do is play and score goals for Atlético Madrid."

Could Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, enquire about the Argentine's future during the match between the two sides? Cerezo's reply was brief but decisive: "He will get his answer."

Those four words slammed the door on speculation about Álvarez's future. His natural home, the president insists, is at the heart of the Rojiblancos' attack.

Satisfaction and confidence: Europe is the challenge

Cerezo also took stock of the season, happy with where Atlético sit across the various competitions. "The truth is that we are performing very well, and we need to improve our performance in the Champions League," he said. "I think that in the Champions League, in the next match, we will try to win as usual, and we will put ourselves in a good position to be among the top eight, if possible."